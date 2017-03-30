Unity Community of Central Oregon Offers a ‘Playshop’ of Wholehearted Play for All Ages on

Families and Individuals Welcome to Build Relationships in this Fun Afternoon Experience

Unity Community of Central Oregon is offering a special Sunday program called Wholehearted Play for All Ages following the service from 12-2:30pm. This afternoon is perfect for families and individuals ranging from five years of age to 100, really anyone who wants to remember the joy of playing.

Professional Educator and Unity Youth Leader and Program Developer Chris Castaldi offers this ‘playshop’ as a way for people to engage with their community through an assortment of playful activities that will spark creativity and explore teamwork in a lighthearted way, Castaldi of Portland is presenting the ‘playshop’ following her Sunday Talk which is entitled There is No Spot Where God is Not, where play & caring relationships meet. Following the service, at 12pm, members are invited to participate in the two-and-a-half hour playshop. According to Castaldi, “Play is a valuable activity that builds relationship, self-knowledge and self-awareness through companionship and mutual enjoyment. The social, emotional, physical skills that have been identified as outcomes to child’s play do not stop at a certain age.”

In her playshop, Castaldi builds relationship and reflection around a few all-inclusive experiences to support awareness of one’s inner desires and boundaries while offering the opportunity to deepen the trust between oneself and another.

These play experiences can be done walking or from a chair, and are appropriate for those from ages five and up. Both the Sunday service and afternoon experience are being held at Unity’s meeting place, theHigh Desert Community Grange, 62855 Powell Butte Highway, Bend.The Sunday service is free of charge, and youth classes and nursery are provided. Wholehearted Play for All Ages is offered for a suggested donation of $10 per adult and is free for children and people may register at www.unitycentraloregon.com.

Chris Castaldi:

Castaldi has been a Unity Truth Student since 1990, when she went looking for community and a deeper understanding of herself and the world and discovered Unity, and since then, it has been central to her life in many ways. Castaldi was a Uniteen herself, a Youth of Unity (YOU) sponsor and a Youth Education Director. She served the International YOU team for nine years as a Wellness Advocate. Castaldi has been a member of the Northwest Region Youth Services Circle for 14 years, developing the yearly Youth Ministry conference and facilitating a team of volunteers who co-create the curriculum of our Summer and Fall Unitreats (camps for 11-14 year olds).

Her Interdisciplinary Undergraduate degree focused on the intentional formation of Trust Cultures and the transformative power of a trust culture within groups and individuals using intentional play and experiences. From this study, she developed the Multigenerational Camp, offered to the Unity World Ministry NW Ministries every August. Castaldi also serves as the region’s Uniteen Consultant and as an Educator within the Legacy Health System in the Portland OR area. She lives in Portland with her husband and three children.

Unity:

Located in Central Oregon, Unity Community is a growing spiritual community of like-minded and unique individuals that come together in love, joy and spiritual growth. Unity is a spiritual home that welcomes those from all religious backgrounds seeking a non-dogmatic approach to spirituality and focuses on personal growth and connection among its members. Unity meets every Sunday at 10 am for services at the High Desert Community Grange, 62855 Powell Butte Highway, Bend, OR. Nursery and youth classes are provided. For more information, visit www.unitycentraloregon.com or call 541-390-8244.