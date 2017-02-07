Unity Community Of Central Oregon Presents Sacred Leadership Workshop

On February 12, 12:30-4pm Sacred Leadership: How to lead your life, work, and relationships from your sacred soul perspective vs. your scared, small self. Individuals may have the best intentions to express themselves as leaders in life but often get derailed by emotions, thoughts, beliefs, and perspectives that are fearful and ego-based.

One can learn how to tap into and live from a sacred spiritual perspective but there isn’t a one-size-ﬁts-all leadership paradigm that fits the way each person sees the world. Intuitive counselor Kris Prochaska, Massachusetts, will guide participants through a program that helps individuals discern their own leadership style in her signature Sacred Leadership workshop being put on by Unity Community of Central Oregon.

With a mixture of teaching, exercises, discussion and writing, Prochaska will instruct participants on how to manage their energy and emotions and shift their way of thinking from scared to sacred. Prochaska is the author of Life Well Spoken: Free Your Inner Voice & Prosper and a 2015 TEDxBend speaker. Unity Community’s Sacred Leadership will be held at the High Desert Community Grange, 62855 Powell Butte Highway, Bend, OR.

The cost is $25/person or $40/couple, and interested people can register at www.UnityCentralOregon.com.

Using an accurate and objective blueprint of personality & energy systems, and experiential exercises,

Prochaska will teach:

• What Sacred Leadership is, and how to embody it in life, work, and relationships

• How to discern between the little voices of ego & fear and a sacred Inner Voice (or intuition)

• A powerful technique for connecting to and dialoging with one’s soul (and the soul of a business or relationship)

• How to observe one’s negative patterns that show up in life, relationships, work, and shift them

Interested people are encouraged to register in advance, as the Sacred leadership workshop is expected to be a popular one, especially in this time of political and emotional turbulence.

The Sacred Leadership workshop is the first in a series of community events put on by Unity Community this year to serve those seeking a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. Reverend Jane Hiatt, Unity Minister, commented: “It is our intention to cast a wider net with our programs to include anyone seeking to deeper their relationship with spirit. We hope to appeal to those wishing to tap into their intuitive nature in a nonjudgmental, nondogmatic environment that’s open to people of all religious backgrounds.”

Unity will be offering other community events, including a multi-generational Playshop on April 9th, and a Greg Tamblyn comedy concert on April 30th. In addition, Unity offers Classes on Unity Basics, teen movie nights and Spirit Groups, small group meetings that occur in various homes and offer discussion around a theme. Unity Community of Central Oregon holds Sunday services at 10am at the High Desert Community Grange, followed by a community pot luck from 11:30-12:15 pm, for people to visit and get to know one another. For more information visit www.unitycentraloregon.com or call 541-390-8244.

Kris Prochaska is a former therapist who uses her intuition, diagnostic skills, and ability to read people’s energy to teach folks how to embody Sacred Leadership at home and at work through living in alignment with their Soul. Kris is a 2015 TedxBend speaker and is the author of Life Well Spoken: Free Your Inner Voice & Prosper and Mastering Illusion: How To Trust Your Truth & Intuition (a free program on her website) http://www.krisprochaska.com

Located in Central Oregon, Unity Community is a growing spiritual community of like-minded and unique individuals that come together in love, joy and spiritual growth. Unity is a spiritual home that welcomes those from all religious backgrounds seeking a nondogmatic approach to spirituality and focuses on personal growth and connection among its members. Unity meets every Sunday at 10 am for services at the High Desert Community Grange. Childcare is provided. For more information, visit the website, www.unitycentraloregon.com, or call 541.390.8244.