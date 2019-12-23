University of British Columbia Study says that Drunken Gamblers Throw Good Money or Chase Losses

The results of the study UBC suggest that the features of human perception in the casino can directly affect the player’s decisions and encourage more risky decisions. Scientists intend to use the obtained data in solving the problem of gambling addiction. The work was based on early research by the University of British Columbia. To determine if this works in the case of people, researchers took over 100 adults playing gambling in the lab. The gaming machines of the experiment were distinguished by the same system of “calls and whistles”, which are used to indicate winnings in real gaming machines. Scientists have discovered that monetary images and the sounds of slot machines can directly affect a person’s decisions.

At the same time, the researchers found that the participants showed great restraint in decision-making when the sensory signals were turned off. These findings give scientists an idea of why it is so difficult for gambling addicts to resist the temptation of gambling.

Not surprisingly, gambling while intoxicated is not the wisest use of money. But new evidence suggests that fluid courage is prompting players to pursue losses. Researchers at UBC have conducted a study that confirms that drunken players are more likely to throw good money for the bad or chase losses than their sober colleagues. The center conducted a study in which participants were divided into two groups: one received enough vodka to reach a state of mild intoxication, and the other received placebo drinks.

Participants played digital roulette with significantly worse results for those who drank than those who had “virgin” cocktails. This makes sense, but according to a UBC study, under the influence of alcohol, players are more likely to raise wages in an attempt to compensate for losses than sober players.

Gambler’s Fallacy Gets Worse

Alcohol is known to reduce a person’s prohibition under various circumstances, and a UBC study confirms that this takes place in a gaming environment. The player’s misconception says that the player believes that he can be belated to achieve the desired result in a particular game, a form of cognitive bias that ignores the fact that online casino games are random, and each result does not depend on the latter.

UBC research links perspective theory. A perspective theory that has been in use for more than four decades was originally used as an economic model to measure a person’s pain in losing money and how much would be needed to improve the situation.

First, the player may become less sensitive to favorable outcomes, UBC notes. Secondly, the aversion to loss can surpass the euphoria of victory in the player’s mind, driving away from the game. Finally, the player’s winning and losing control points may shift during the session, which may lead to an increase in chase.