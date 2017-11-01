Urban Style Meets Mountain Living

(Streetscape rendering courtesy of Renaissance Companies)

Reaching new heights in Redmond

A sleek new townhome rental community called The 27 ELM is on the horizon in Redmond. Construction is rolling along on schedule, with the first phase move-ins slated for January 2018. With a total of 36 units, many interested renters have already reserved most of the units in the first two phases.

The 27 Elm, located at the southeast corner of NW 27th and NW Elm, is just a few minutes from downtown Redmond, with easy access to Hwy. 97. All townhomes at The 27 Elm have two levels and abundant window space, a private terrace and patio, in-unit washer/dryer and generous storage for bikes and other outdoor enthusiast gear. Renters will enjoy a stylish, ultra-contemporary design nestled in a perfect setting. Bend and Sisters are twenty minutes away, and nearby popular options for outdoor activities include the Dry Canyon trail system, Music in the Canyon, Mount Bachelor, Hoodoo Ski, Smith Rock, Tumalo State Park and Redmond Caves.

Jon Stark, Sr. Manager of Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) expressed his support for the project, “we are excited to see this investment from Renaissance Companies here in Redmond. Job growth is propelling our community’s population and having quality housing choices for new and existing residents is important to long term economic stability of Redmond. These units will be a unique option, broadening the choices available in our town.”

www.the27elm.com, 541-548-2700