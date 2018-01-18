Urgent Update

While we appreciate you reading our Eheadlines, we wanted to remind you that there is a ton more useful content in the actual Cascade Business News Paper. We have more subscribers than ever and over 300 FREE distribution sites throughout Central Oregon. View our Editorial Calendar to see when your industry will be featured.

Check out all the C.O. Architects upcoming projects in the latest edition and see what your peers are up to in the Who’s Who section every issue. Don’t miss our Hot News and recent transaction forms in our Commercial Real Estate community!