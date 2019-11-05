U.S. Ski Team Olympians to Speak at Rebound West

Tommy Ford | Photo Courtesy of Rebound Physical Therapy (L)

Laurenne Ross | Photo Courtesy of Rebound Physical Therapy (R)

U.S. Ski Team and Olympians Tommy Ford and Laurenne Ross will speak at Rebound Physical Therapy’s West location Wednesday evening, November 6 from 6:30-8pm. These elite and local ski racers will discuss their experience competing on the world’s stage and the injuries they experience, and how they were able to come back and once again place best in the world.

Both athletes have experienced severe injuries in their careers, and the psychological battle has been just as tough as the physical. Tommy and Laurenne open up about their challenges and just how hard they worked to make it back to not only skiing in general, but the Olympic Games.

Rebound Physical Therapy, LLC, is an independent physical therapy provider specializing in sports medicine, rehabilitation and spine care at 10 locations throughout Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Prineville, La Pine and Sunriver. Since 1995, Rebound has been at the forefront of physical therapy and sports performance. Rebound’s mission is to create meaningful change in people’s lives through education, integrity and positive outcomes.

reboundoregon.com