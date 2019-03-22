How to Use CRM Software for Marketing – Guide for Beginners

CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Software for Marketing was created with a single purpose – to systematize and organize the segmentation of customer database as it was decided that this is a key to a successful customer-oriented approach to clients who always were the foundation of different kinds of business. In theory, every marketer and businessman know that the best customer is the one who has already made a purchase. Logically attracting such a customer is always easier and cheaper as he already knows something about your services. The fact that the client already paid your for the services is the best proof of his payability, and that you are a reliable supplier of a service or product.

CRM software for marketing and management is purposed for customizing the needs for repeatable sales and expanding the customer database. This particular type of software

Separates customers by type according to different criteria;

Integrates database with communication channels: from SMS-mailing to contextual advertising;

Automates the process of messages sending – for example the customer can receive a motivation letter urging to come to the store one more time if the customer did not make purchases for over a month;

Helps create message templates & advertising creatives for different groups of consumers;

Automates the process of making customers interested in making purchases (for example, it shows certain advertisements to those who already asked for consultation, but did not make a purchase;

Helps to manage the work of the sales department, to find and eliminate problem areas.

CRM for marketing automation is first and foremost of all popular among the Wholesale Distributors due to regular sales to the same customer. The customer database is limited, it usually counts several thousand customers, not millions. This makes it relatively easy to create and organize this database and bring some order in it. Second, the biggest sphere for CRM is Hotel Business. It uses the benefits of CRM for marketing, creation events for cross-selling and presales. It gives up to 20 percent economy when paying for booking. CRM for marketing agency is suitable for hotels that build long-term relationships with customers. The third and quite obvious sphere for CRM implementation is the Food Delivery, water, etc. Attracting new customer is quite costly for the company and almost never brings the wanted profit from the first purchase. Without CRM marketing this would be tough.

Among the most important features to look for when deciding which CRM to choose for business professionals highlight the following:

The possibility for rapid introduction and adaptation of new technologies through deployment in cloud services, availability of ready-made functionality for solving business problems, custom configuration tools, additionally to quick and easy integration into the existing enterprise environment;

Maximum simplicity and convenience for users;

Smart interface, mobile technologies, the use of machine-learning algorithms and other intelligent tools availability.

Among the leaders of CRM, NetHunt CRM in Gmail presents the unique functionality tying together Gmail and G Suite apps customer uses in every day. NetHunt automates data flow and makes important information accessible easily. This software teaches its users how to operate it and how to use CRM for marketing. Moreover, NetHunt team proposes great integrability with Gmail within the software advised. Deals information collected in one place, detailed descriptions of customers and all the tasks, contacts and many more in one CRM system.

Using CRM for marketing creates an atmosphere of trust relations between customers and their suppliers. CRM systems improve the quality of searches of the products needed by customers as well as help wholesalers, large markets, enterprises and many more find their target audience and provide it with the most timely and qualitative products and services.