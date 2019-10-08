USFWS Seeks Public Input on Habitat Conservation Plan & Draft EIS

The Deschutes River is the lifeblood of Central Oregon, supplying fresh, clean water to both people and wildlife in the entire basin. Protecting this precious resource is of prime importance to the community, which has come together to assist in developing a durable solution that will provide long-term water certainty. To this end, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been working with NOAA Fisheries, Deschutes Basin Board of Control, and the City of Prineville on a plan to minimize impacts to aquatic species that may result from irrigation and related water management operations.

The Service announces the availability of a draft Deschutes River Basin Habitat Conservation Plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement (dEIS) and opening a 45-day public comment period. The aquatic species covered in the Deschutes River Basin Habitat Conservation Plan include three federally listed species (Oregon spotted frog, bull trout and steelhead) and two non-listed species (sockeye salmon and spring Chinook salmon). The plan covers the majority of the 10,500-square-mile Deschutes River Basin, with the exception of the Metolius River Basin.

A public scoping period for this project was held between July 21 and September 22, 2017, and included four public meetings in Madras and Bend. The Service received 52 public comments that were considered in the preparation of these documents.

The Service will host two more public meetings in Central Oregon. Meetings will begin with a presentation on the proposed plan and dEIS followed by an opportunity to engage with experts involved in the development of the plan. The schedule for public meetings is as follows:

October 15, 6pm-8pm

Mount Bachelor Village Resort & Event Center

19717 Mt. Bachelor Drive

Bend, OR 97702

October 16, 6pm-8pm

Carey Foster Hall, Crook County Fairgrounds

1280 Main Street

Prineville, OR 97754

Written comments concerning the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan and its associated dEIS will be accepted through November 18, 2019, and can be submitted at the public meetings or by mail.

Persons needing reasonable accommodations to attend and participate in the public meetings should contact Emily Weidner at emily_weidner@fws.gov at 541-383-7146.

