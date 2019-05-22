Using Media to Market Your Business: A Guide

If you’re not using media to market your business in this day and age, then you should prepare for your company to fall behind in its market sooner rather than later. By not tapping into the wonders of platforms like Facebook and Twitter and by not uploading intuitive media-based content to them, customers will find it hard to engage with your business.

You should never use media to market your business on a whim, however. You have to think your advertising process through carefully because once something is uploaded for mass consumption, it stays uploaded.

In order to ensure you don’t make any wrong moves when it comes to marketing in this fashion, be sure to heed the following advice.

Be cautious when it comes to social media

Social media is an integral part of the media today, so you really can’t afford not to be marketing on it. You should do so, however, with the utmost care. As stated, once something is uploaded to the internet, it stays there.

For this reason, thinking your social media posts through before you upload them is paramount. By uploading content that upsets or offends anyone, even if it does so 10 years after the post was created, your business’s brand will take a severe hit.

In order to avoid alienating anybody with your social media posts, you should:

Remember that your brand’s MO is not to cause controversy, so seeing a famous controversial figure tweeting in a certain way doesn’t mean that you have to follow suit

Find your brand’s voice and remain consistent with it

Be aware that tone and emphasis are incredibly difficult to infer via text media, so you should read each post in a plethora of different ways before you upload them

Remember that sense of humor varies across the globe and what you find funny could easily offend somebody else—in this instance, it’s best to avoid “funny” posts altogether

Steer clear of politics and religion at all costs

Be right where your customers expect you to be

Your customers aren’t going to go out of their way to find you. If your brand isn’t right there in their faces, chances are they’ll give up looking for you and head straight to your competitors. An integral component of using media to market your business, then, is to ensure that you are exactly where your customers want, need, and expect you to be at all times.

To make sure this is the case, you’re going to want to make use of a premium-paid search service, such as that offered by DMG. By leveraging this kind of knowledge, you’ll be able to build a comprehensive keyword list, which will, ultimately, land your website in front of your ideal prospects.

Upload interesting media content

Today, customers don’t have the time or patience to read through huge chunks of text. For this reason, it’s essential that you resolve to upload media content that’s intuitive, engaging, and most of all, interesting.

Infographics are a type of content that you should seriously consider embracing in this instance—this form of media takes viewers through a story by combining easy-to-read text with engaging images.