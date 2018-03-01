Vailey Oehlke Announced as Keynote Speaker for Oregon Technology Awards 2018

The Technology Association of Oregon welcomes Oehlke onstage, where she will inspire Oregon technology leaders to work toward greater digital accessibility.

The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) has announced Vailey Oehlke, director of Multnomah County Library and former president of the Public Library Association, as the keynote speaker at the 2018 Oregon Technology Awards on May 10 at the Oregon Convention Center.

Oehlke has been a part of Multnomah County Library for more than twenty years, where she has served as director since 2009 and has been instrumental in supporting public libraries as they adapt to the changing information landscape. She helped establish the Digital Inclusion Network (DIN) in the Greater Portland area to raise awareness about digital equity barriers and to develop solutions across government, business and nonprofit sectors that bring devices, access and training to people who historically have been left behind.

For her keynote, Oehlke will share her insights on bridging the digital divide, ways to raise awareness about digital equity issues, and how inclusion benefits people, communities and employers like tech enterprises that depend on a skilled and diverse workforce.

“I’m honored to spotlight the work of the Digital Inclusion Network at the Oregon Technology Awards,” said Oehlke. “Access to technology is fundamental to reducing digital equity barriers and ensuring that every member of the community can participate in today’s connected world. As Oregon’s technology community continues to grow and thrive, we can ensure that digital inclusion is at the heart of our efforts, to the benefit of all.”

The Oregon Technology Awards celebrates excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry and honors one outstanding individual with the prestigious Sam Blackman Award. Eight companies will be recognized for their accomplishments, leadership and commitment to the industry and community in other award categories.

“Vailey Oehlke’s work is instrumental throughout the Portland metro area, and her commitment to bridging the digital access gap has been crucial for the future of the Oregon tech community as our growth continues,” said Skip Newberry, TAO president and CEO. “We’re excited to hear her insights on how our community can ensure accessibility is never limited.”

Oehlke will be joined on stage by emcee Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Puppet, who has more than two decades of leadership experience in the tech industry in the U.S., Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. At Puppet, Mirchandani leads growth, vision and strategy execution. This is the first year he has emceed the Tech Awards.

