Valuable Information from Stroke Awareness Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Stroke Awareness Oregon)

Stroke Awareness Oregon offers lots of great information in its July newsletter. Please see below.

Don’t Die of Doubt

Hospitals are treating emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic and are set up to take care of patients in a safe manner. Watch this video created by the American Heart Association, and don’t die of doubt. Get the medical care you need.

Watch video here: youtube.com

Finding Hope & Help: Managing Anxiety in the Face of a Pandemic

Brain & Life magazine shared some recent tips for managing anxiety during this time. It’s easy to get overwhelmed when so many things are out of our control, but here are helpful tips for managing life and maintaining optimism and hope. Click the link below for the full article.

brainandlife.org

Backstrokes Sing-Along

Every Monday at 11am, Anne and Keith at Northwest Brain Network in Portland lead a sing-along for stroke survivors on Zoom. They have invited us to take part in their weekly meetings. Join the meetings and sing along.

Use this recurring link to join by video on your computer or smartphone:

wohaula.zoom.us/j/754772170?pwd=NmYyeTc4akJvRzFsMGFBeEFFUWR2dz09

Or you can call in with your phone: Dial: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 754 772 170

To join the mailing list and receive updates about the group, contact Anne at 503-775-6041 or email to Anne@nwbrain.network.

Caregiver Support Group

Next Meeting: Monday, August 10 at 1pm

Do you provide care to anyone suffering from a debilitating illness or condition? Join others who understand at this confidential meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting on your device, click zoom.us/j/2671668755

To call in, dial 669-900-9128, enter the meeting ID: 267 166 8755

If you have questions, contact Ofelia at sanchana@oregonstate.edu

Meditation for Recovery

Meets Tuesdays at 10am

Please click on the link below a couple of minutes before the meeting to get set up with Zoom. There is also a dial in # so you can join via phone if needed.

To join the Zoom Meeting, click zoom.us/j/92058883586

Or to call in, dial 669-900-9128

Meeting ID: 920 5888 3586

Password: 077563

If you are interested in joining, let Kim know, please contact her at kim@growyourjoy.com. There is a suggested donation of $10.

Stroke Support Group

Today, Tuesday, July 14 at 3pm

We will have nutritionist Nicole Lamb from Natural Grocers.

Stuck in a rut with meal planning? Not sure what to make for dinner or how to create a tasty meal that leaves you feeling great? Nicole will be talking about how to create a meal that will provide energy and avoid blood sugar level crashes. She’ll provide a structure for meal planning that will provide ideas for endless meals.

Join Zoom Meeting on your device, click zoom.us/j/2671668755

To call in, dial 669-900-9128, enter the meeting ID: 267 166 8755

You can always find the meeting link in our calendar at our website for the appropriate meeting.

Men’s Support Group

Thursday, July 16 at 4pm

Andy Sabatier, PT, DPT is going to join the group to visit with us about the benefits of how we breathe.

Join Zoom Meeting on your device, click zoom.us/j/2671668755

To call in, dial 669-900-9128, enter the meeting ID: 267 166 8755

We are working to have guests join us to share at future meetings. If you know of someone who could come and join, share with Keith by emailing keith@strengthafterstroke.com or call 503-572-3493.

Never used Zoom? We have a cheat sheet to download the app and attend a meeting. Join us from your smart phone, computer or tablet.

To join Stroke, Caregivers or Men’s Support group Zoom Meetings on your computer or smart phone, click zoom.us/j/5605557599.

To call in, dial 669-900-9128 enter Meeting ID: 560 555 7599.

Connecting with the Community

SOAR is Happening!

When: August 8, 9am-1pm

Where: Rockridge Park, 20885 Egypt Drive, Bend

Cost is Free: Limited registration so that we can maintain a clean and distanced environment. Register at the link below.

SAO and Destination Rehab have teamed up to provide an Opportunity to Soar: mini-event! Come join us for a morning event on Saturday, August 8! We are thrilled to provide the opportunity to SOAR — we will be offering a geocaching hike and a Pilates class that will be adapted to suit each individual’s needs and abilities. All activities and volunteers will be compliant with CDC and state guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all. For more information and registration please visit destinationrehab.org/soar.

Hosted by: SAO and Destination Rehab

Sponsored by: NuMotion Foundation

For more information, please click here: Destinationrehab.org

strokeawarenessoregon.org