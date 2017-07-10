How Videos Are a Persuasive Way to Market

Are you using video as part of your online marketing strategy? If not, you are missing out on an extremely powerful method of online communication that can benefit a wide range of individuals and organizations in different ways. Online videos are extremely persuasive, which means they build trust, generate more business leads, and lead to more online sales of products and services you are marketing. The following points describe how videos are persuasive ways to market.

Videos Build Trust

People who use the internet are often wary about dealing with businesses and individuals they do not know. However, if a business owner or a person representing a certain organization appears in a video, viewers of these videos can put a face to a business. This is an effective way to build trust with your video viewers and is the key to many persuasive videos.

Demonstrations and Explanations

When you’re marketing online or you want to grab the attention of an online audience, you often have to give before you receive. Creating videos that provide value is an effective way to do this. You can give to your audience by producing and distributing demonstration videos, educational videos, and explainer videos. If your audience is impressed with your video or videos they will give back by buying any products or services you promote in your videos.

Social Proof

Sometimes, it’s not just the video that you produce that delivers results and persuades people to take the actions you want them to take. The comments people make about your video are just as important. For example, if you publish your video on a video sharing website and it gets a lot of positive comments from previous viewers, this social proof will encourage more people to view your video and trust what you have to say in your video. This is why it’s always essential to produce high-quality marketing videos.

Underlining Features and Benefits in Your Videos

A persuasive video has to give your viewers a really good reason to want to find out more about your business and the products and services you offer. If your video is promoting a product or service, you need to be able to explain what its main features and benefits are. Providing these details will answer many of the questions your potential customers and shoppers have and make it more likely that more people will want to deal with your company.

Call to Action

Every video you create has to serve a specific purpose. Some videos require the viewer to buy a product or service, while others may require a viewer to subscribe to some kind of subscriber list or interact with the company on social media. To achieve any of these desired results, you need to tell your video viewers what to do next by including a strong call to action. Video is the perfect format to do this and you are in a position to directly convey the message you want to convey to your viewers.

Video has changed the face of online communication and marketing. The points above are just some of the ways it has proven to be one of the most persuasive ways to get your message across to an online audience.