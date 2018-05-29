Vietnam Veteran’s Home of 42 Years Rebuilt

(Photos above courtesy of Justin Yax, DVA Agency)

Northwest home builder Hayden Homes, nonprofit First Story, the City of Medford, Oregon, and numerous other partners recently came together to rebuild the 42-year-old home of William Verschoor, a veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. Verschoor voluntarily enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Dong Ha from 1968 to 1970 as a field soldier and tank mechanic.

A local neighbor contacted the City of Medford about the condition of the veteran’s home. A tree had fallen and severely damaged the roof, and upon further inspection, missing floor section were discovered and the home had no insulation, heat, or running water. The home was deemed uninhabitable by the building department. The City of Medford reached out to a local builder, Hayden Homes, and asked the builder to partner with the City to construct a new home for Verschoor.

“Hayden Homes builds in 35 different cities throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho, and this collaborative partnership between government, private and public entities is refreshing and incredibly unique,” said Shane Johnson, Regional Director for Hayden Homes. “When the city reached out to us, saying ‘yes’ to being a part of this project came very easily because of our belief in building strong communities … the very reason Hayden Homes was founded.”

The City of Medford waived all fees associated with the project, including permitting, inspection, and timeline. Hayden Homes oversaw the construction management of the home and worked with its nonprofit, First Story, which helps deserving individuals and families in need achieve homeownership. Hayden Homes also coordinated with additional partners to secure the necessary services and materials to rebuild the home, including excavation, foundation, plumbing, paint, and lumber.

“When we saw the condition of the home, we knew we needed to do something to try and find a way to help Mr. Verschoor keep his home and avoid homelessness,” said Gary Wheeler, City of Medford Mayor. “This project is a beautiful demonstration of our community coming together to help a man who proudly served our country.”

Keys to the completed home were presented in a special dedication to the deserving veteran at a ceremony where he was honored and welcomed into his new home by the community, neighbors, and numerous partners.

