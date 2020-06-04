VIM Receives National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics / Direct Relief COVID-19 Relief Grant

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) approved a grant of $15,000 made possible through the generosity of Direct Relief. This funding will support the VIM charitable pharmacy prescriptions-by-mail program, in addition to staff salaries to keep the clinic functioning and to keep volunteer providers active.

One week into VIM’s Telehealth program, the clinic transitioned to mailing medications. Patients were struggling with transportation and worried about social distancing. Our volunteer pharmacists were reluctant to work in the clinic because they are in the high-risk category for COVID-19. Mailing medications means our part-time pharmacy director can fill and prepare mailings when his schedule allows, and patients save the time and expense of driving to the clinic. Education takes place over the phone, with a three-way call including the patient, pharmacist and interpreter. We are shipping 90-day supplies to further decrease refill demand.

