Visit Bend Seeks Applicants for Open Board Positions

Visit Bend is seeking applicants interested in serving a three-year term on the organization’s board of directors. Applicants should be direct stakeholders in Bend’s tourism industry.

Two vacant positions are currently available, and the new board members will begin their terms at the March 2018 board meeting. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, February 16.

The Visit Bend board of directors establishes the strategic direction of the organization, sets policy, and manages the organization’s president/CEO. Interested applicants should be enthusiastic, professional, and have a vested interest in supporting Bend’s economy through tourism promotion. The board meets every other month at the Bend Visitor Center.

Individuals interested in applying should email Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan at kevney@visitbend.com with a professional biography and an explanation of why they wish to serve on the Visit Bend board of directors. Please put “Board Application” as the email subject.

Applicants can review policies and see the current board of directors at this link: http://www.visitbend.com/About-Us/Board-of-Directors/

About Visit Bend

Visit Bend is a non-membership, non-profit economic development organization dedicated to promoting tourism on behalf of the City of Bend. We’re a leading provider of information on Bend, Oregon hotels, restaurants, activities, and Oregon vacation planning. To learn more or to order a complimentary Official Visitor Guide to Bend, contact Visit Bend at 1-800-949-6086 or visit www.visitbend.com.