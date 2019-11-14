VisitNWX Announces Formation of New Business Association, Board Members & Upcoming NorthWest Crossing Events 

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Gift Basket Giveaway to Take Place December 3, 2019 at 6pm

VistiNWX has announced the formation of a new business association to serve the award-winning neighborhood’s fast-growing business district. NorthWest Crossing is home to a vibrant, wide range of businesses serving local residents and tourists as well as manufacturing and service-based businesses.

The newly formed VisitNWX will continue to build on the great work done by the West Bend Property Company to enhance and promote economic development for NorthWest Crossing businesses, advocate for existing and future businesses, and organize community events for the surrounding neighborhood.

VisitNWX membership is encouraged and offers member businesses various benefits, including an online business directory, the opportunity to be featured on the community event calendar and in the resident newsletter, networking events, employee discounts and more. NorthWest Crossing business representatives serving on the newly formed board include President, Cassie Clemans, Roundabout Books; Vice-President, Amy Renalds, Hydro Flask; Secretary, Angela Dietrich, Cosa Cura; Treasurer, Julia Brooks, Peach Pilates; and Member-At-Large, Deby Grant, Sage School of Massage and Esthetics.

Clemans, Owner of Roundabout Books, said, “As a business owner in NorthWest Crossing, I strongly believe in the great opportunity this community offers in building a successful future. I am grateful to be working alongside so many inspiring NWX business leaders towards a collaborative vision that includes community event development, co-marketing, advocacy and regular communication between our businesses and local residents. We are committed to representing all our member businesses to the best of our ability, and to maintaining a vibrant community center for everyone to enjoy.”

Renalds, Executive Assistant at HydroFlask, added, “We have spent over a year getting the business association off the ground, because we believe in it and we know the time is right! The landscape in NWX is changing every day with new businesses popping up and many others breaking ground. We know that we can offer the business community an opportunity to showcase their business, as well as offer (support to) not just the residents, but the hundreds of employees who work, shop and dine in NWX. We are so excited at the momentum and the enthusiastic welcome and buy-in.”

The eighth annual NorthWest Crossing Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, sponsored by VisitNWX and Harcourt The Garner Group Real Estate, will continue the fun holiday tradition of lighting the 65-foot Ponderosa Pine tree located on NW Crossing Drive, one block east of Mt. Washington Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring food donations for the Salvation Army and will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three large gift baskets with items donated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

A first for Bend, NorthWest Crossing is a neo-traditional mixed-use community that offers a variety of housing types and a diverse mix of commercial, light industrial, parks, trails and civic buildings such as schools and churches, and was formed by Brooks Resources and Bill Miller to create the West Bend Property Company in 2001. Today, new NorthWest construction projects include Embark, RuffWear’s new coworking space and Grove, a new mixed-use development.

NorthWest Crossing is an award-winning community with independent, walkable business districts and a hub for community events that include the Bend Ale Run, Kids Criterion, Bend Marathon, Farmers Market and Christmas Tree Lighting.

visitnwx.com