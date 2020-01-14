VisitNWX Announces Membership Growth, Board Members and Upcoming Events

The 40-plus members of the newly formed business association, VisitNWX, have a mission to serve the award-winning NorthWest Crossing neighborhood’s fast-growing business district. NorthWest Crossing is home to a vibrant, wide range of businesses serving local residents and tourists as well as manufacturing and service-based businesses.

VisitNWX will continue to build on the great work done by the West Bend Property Company to enhance and promote economic development for NorthWest Crossing businesses, advocate for existing and future businesses and organize community events for the surrounding neighborhood.

The membership of VisitNWX is offered various benefits including an online business directory, the opportunity to be featured on the community event calendar and in the resident newsletter, networking events, employee discounts and more. NorthWest Crossing business representatives serving on the newly formed board include President Cassie Clemans, Roundabout Books; Vice President Amy Renalds, Hydro Flask; Secretary Angela Dietrich, Cosa Cura; Treasurer Julia Brooks, Peach Pilates; and Member-At-Large, Deby Grant, Sage School of Massage and Esthetics

“As a business owner in NorthWest Crossing, I strongly believe in the great opportunity this community offers in building a successful future,” said Clemans. “I am grateful to be working alongside so many inspiring NWX business leaders toward a collaborative vision that includes community event development, co-marketing, advocacy and regular communication between our businesses and local residents. We are committed to representing all our member businesses to the best of our ability, and to maintaining a vibrant community center for everyone to enjoy.”

“We have spent over a year getting the business association off the ground, because we believe in it and we know the time is right,” added Renalds. “The landscape in NWX is changing every day with new businesses popping up and many others breaking ground. We know that we can offer the business community an opportunity to showcase their businesses not just to the residents, but the hundreds of employees who work, shop and dine in NWX. We are so excited at the momentum and the enthusiastic welcome and buy in.”

visitnwx.com