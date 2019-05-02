Vocational School Progress Report

(Walls and trusses | Photo courtesy of J Bar J Youth Services)

Happy May Day! It’s a happy day at the Ranch. The roof trusses are up and walls are being constructed as I send this note. The roofing material will arrive next week, thank you to Roofline for the generous donation of a portion of the materials and price break on the remainder of product! The roof will be complete in two weeks. Windows and doors come next.

Besides the Vocational School, we are preparing for the Oregon High Desert Classics. The Classics take place July 17th-28. The grounds are greening and look pretty with the snow white mountains as the back drop. Stop out and check the progress on the School, and come enjoy the Classics in July, it’s a chance to see beautiful horses and athletes compete, and get a horse fix without owning one.

We are grateful for your support.

Happy Spring!