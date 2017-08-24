Volunteer Central Oregon Offering New Connections for Young Volunteers

Better Together announces that Volunteer Central Oregon, our regional volunteer center, now offers a new pathway for young volunteers to get connected with local communities. The new database search system, located on the volunteer opportunities website at volunteercentraloregon.org, allows children and youth to enter their ages and find opportunities that will welcome them to serve our Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson County communities. Examples of the many organizations posting opportunities for young volunteers include Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Deschutes Public Library, and Discover Your Forest.

Nationwide, youth volunteering is increasing. Research demonstrates that youth who volunteer tend to feel more connected to their communities and to do better in school. (Corporation for National and Community Service). It is widely observed that they also gain self-respect, work skills, enhanced resumes, and opportunities to explore various careers. In addition, our communities gain from the immediate service of energetic young people and their lifelong increased commitment to community welfare.

Better Together Executive Director, Katie Condit, believes, “A strong culture of volunteerism, where people of all ages are engaged, is a force for building hope and success for both adults and youth in our region. Supporting youth-serving organizations with volunteers and providing young people meaningful opportunities to engage in the community directly aligns with our mission of increasing successful outcomes for Central Oregon youth.”

Volunteer Central Oregon: Volunteer Central Oregon, an initiative of Better Together, connects volunteers of all ages with one-time and ongoing opportunities to serve communities in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, with an emphasis on volunteer service for and by youth. Over 150 community organizations post over 350 distinct and varied volunteer opportunities on the website: volunteercentraloregon.org

Better Together: Better Together is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and program of the High Desert Education Service District. Better Together partners with over 200 cross-sector organizations to collectively improve outcomes for young people from cradle to career: bettertogethercentraloregon.org