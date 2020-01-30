Volunteer Central Oregon Presents Annual Board Fair

Interested in being a board member? Volunteer Central Oregon is hosting our region’s seventh annual Board Fair on Wednesday, March 4 from 4–5:30pm at Deschutes Brewery Pub, 2nd Floor, 1044 NW Bond Street. You’ll have a chance to meet with 25 of the area’s top nonprofits, all seeking new board and committee members, at this free event. Nonprofits include:
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Bend Endurance Academy
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend
- Brightside Animal Center
- Camp Fire Central Oregon
- Cascade Peer Self Help Center
- Central Oregon Locavore
- Community Solutions of Central Oregon
- Commute Options
- Connect Central Oregon
- Council on Aging of Central Oregon
- Deschutes Children’s Foundation
- Healthy Beginnings
- Healthy Families of the High Desert
- Hunger Prevention Coalition
- Jericho Road
- Kôr Community Land Trust
- Love INC
- MountainStar Family Relief Nursery
- NAMI
- Sagewood Sanctuary
- SMART Reading
- Street Dog Hero
- VegNet Bend
- Volunteers in Medicine
- Younity
For more information, please contact: betsy@betsywarriner.com