Volunteer Central Oregon Presents Annual Board Fair

Interested in being a board member? Volunteer Central Oregon is hosting our region’s seventh annual Board Fair on Wednesday, March 4 from 4–5:30pm at Deschutes Brewery Pub, 2nd Floor, 1044 NW Bond Street. You’ll have a chance to meet with 25 of the area’s top nonprofits, all seeking new board and committee members, at this free event. Nonprofits include:

Alzheimer’s Association

Bend Endurance Academy

Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend

Brightside Animal Center

Camp Fire Central Oregon

Cascade Peer Self Help Center

Central Oregon Locavore

Community Solutions of Central Oregon

Commute Options

Connect Central Oregon

Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Deschutes Children’s Foundation

Healthy Beginnings

Healthy Families of the High Desert

Hunger Prevention Coalition

Jericho Road

Kôr Community Land Trust

Love INC

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

NAMI

Sagewood Sanctuary

SMART Reading

Street Dog Hero

VegNet Bend

Volunteers in Medicine

Younity

For more information, please contact: betsy@betsywarriner.com

volunteercentraloregon.galaxydigital.com