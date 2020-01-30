Cascade Business News
Volunteer Central Oregon Presents Annual Board Fair

Interested in being a board member? Volunteer Central Oregon is hosting our region’s seventh annual Board Fair on Wednesday, March 4 from 4–5:30pm at Deschutes Brewery Pub, 2nd Floor, 1044 NW Bond Street. You’ll have a chance to meet with 25 of the area’s top nonprofits, all seeking new board and committee members, at this free event. Nonprofits include:

  • Alzheimer’s Association
  • Bend Endurance Academy
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend
  • Brightside Animal Center
  • Camp Fire Central Oregon
  • Cascade Peer Self Help Center
  • Central Oregon Locavore
  • Community Solutions of Central Oregon
  • Commute Options
  • Connect Central Oregon
  • Council on Aging of Central Oregon
  • Deschutes Children’s Foundation
  • Healthy Beginnings
  • Healthy Families of the High Desert
  • Hunger Prevention Coalition
  • Jericho Road
  • Kôr Community Land Trust
  • Love INC
  • MountainStar Family Relief Nursery
  • NAMI
  • Sagewood Sanctuary
  • SMART Reading
  • Street Dog Hero
  • VegNet Bend
  • Volunteers in Medicine
  • Younity

For more information, please contact: betsy@betsywarriner.com

volunteercentraloregon.galaxydigital.com

