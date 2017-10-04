Volunteers in Medicine Medical Volunteerism in Bend

(Photos courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine)

Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) contributes to our community’s health and helps to reduce the overall cost of medical care for everyone in Central Oregon. By receiving basic preventative care, VIM’s low-income patients are able to avoid lost workdays and emergency room costs they can’t hope to pay.

VIM is a unique solution to a national health care problem. We draw on talent, experience and goodwill from more than 250 medically trained and lay-person volunteers to help provide primary and specialty care, mental health care, prescriptions, and eye exams, to uninsured and critically underserved patients in the tri-county area, who are not eligible for Affordable Care Act (ACA) programs.

Our volunteers are active and retired doctors, nurses, schoolteachers, attorneys, handymen, students, physician assistants, soccer moms, and professionals, just to name a few.

VIM’s patients are age 16 – 64. Seventy-five percent have one or more chronic condition; such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, or mental health diagnoses. All of these conditions are manageable with medical oversight and access to care.

Our work is the catalyst for so many good things. By joining us, you will not only change the life of one person, you’ll have an impact on their whole family. When the breadwinner is healthy, everyone in the family benefits.

Do you know someone who needs medical care?

Are you looking for a meaningful, enjoyable and rewarding volunteer experience?

Are you bilingual?

Do you want to support a local organization that leverages medical and non-medical volunteers to care for low-income working families?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, we invite you to become involved at VIM – as a donor, volunteer, or pro-bono medical partner.

See how you can make a difference at vim-cascades.org or call 541-330-9001 to learn more.