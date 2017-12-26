Voting is Open for the 2018 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Artwork Design Contest

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are excited to announce that online voting is now open for the 2018 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle design artwork contest. Go to https://www.selco.org/events/pole-pedal-paddle-design- gallery For in-person voting, art submissions are displayed at the SELCO Community Credit Union at 88 SW Scalehouse Loop in Bend, OR from December 21-

January 8.

This year’s winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative plate from Earhart Studios, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

About MBSEF:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for junior athletes to achieve their individual athletic, academic and personal goals through competitive snow sports. It promotes and supports amateur alpine, cross country, snowboard and cycling training.