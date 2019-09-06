What is a VPS hosting, and is it right for you?

Today willing to create a website, you will face a vast pool of hosting options. Thus, you will have to choose not only the vendor but the type of service as well. While you can read reviews of hosting providers at eweb to select the right one, you also have to understand what type of hosting suits you. So let’s take a look at the most popular option – a VPS hosting.

What is a VPS hosting?

VPS (Virtual Private Server) or VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server) hosting is a service that provides the user with the place on the shared server. The hosting has all the features a real server has and allows the user to administrate the space as needed. It offers high bandwidth and as much storage as needed. So basically, a VPS hosting is an emulation of a physical server that comes at a lower cost and easier maintenance.

Unlike the shared hosting, VPS doesn't limit the user in terms of the loading speed and the size of the website. And while it costs more, it is still cheaper than paying for the rent and maintenance of a dedicated server.

So if you’re using a shared hosting now and thinking about switching to VPS, here are the signs that you should go for it.

Your site is too slow

Maybe when you got your shared hosting, your website was small enough to run quickly on the shared hosting. But now as you’ve added more content to it, and the site began loading slower and slower, you should think of switching to VPS.

The low loading speed impacts your positions in search engines and forces your visitors to leave your website. As a result, you start losing a lot of traffic.

You run out of resources

The most obvious sign that you run out of resources is the 503 server error. If you began getting it, the shared hosting is too tight for your growing website already. You need more space and resources. So it’s time to move on to the better option. Note that errors also make you lose traffic and visitors.

You want more safety

The bigger your site gets, the more unwanted attention it draws. And by saying unwanted attention, we mean hackers. They will never miss a chance to get some profit of the poorly protected website. Thus, as your traffic grows, you have to revise the protection of your website. Shared hostings are rather unreliable when it comes to security. VPS hosting is more safeguarded. Also, it allows you to install additional protective applications.

You should think of shared hosting as a living room where everyone has their spot, but they still share the space with others having no privacy. The VPS hosting is like a flat in the living house – you have your own space, and your neighbors don’t impact your life much. The dedicated server is a house that completely belongs to you.