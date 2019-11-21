Waldorf School of Bend to Open Nursery School for Two-Year-Olds

(Photo | Pexels)

Waldorf School of Bend (WSB) will open a nursery school program this January 2020, offering families two-, three-, four- or five-day options for their toddler. WSB School Director, Cecelia McClellan, has been participating in the Child Care Task Force meetings, hearing from concerned citizens about the lack of available quality care for young children. With the need in Central Oregon to provide quality programs for its’ youngest children, the Waldorf School of Bend moved swiftly to accommodate this demand with its newest offering.

At the Waldorf School of Bend we provide a warm, nurturing environment for two-year-olds. Through creative free play, storytelling, songs and movement the young child experiences the world through their senses. Like all our early childhood classrooms, we create a home away from home environment that meets the child’s developing needs.

“When we heard a nursery program was beginning at the Waldorf School of Bend, we immediately applied,” says Ashley James, business owner and WSB parent. “Our older students are thriving at the school, so to have all our children under one roof was an incredibly easy decision to make. We are thrilled this program is opening to support families with young children.”

The Waldorf School of Bend currently serves children from age three through junior high and beginning in January 2020, will also accommodate two-year-olds in its new nursery school program. We are also enrolling for our Pre-K, Kindergarten and Grades programs. Tuition rates for the nursery program range from $336 to $784 per month for half day (8:30am to 12:30pm) with extended care till 5pm if needed.

Tuition and admissions information is on our website at bendwaldorf.com/admissions or for more information about the program visit bendwaldorf.com/now-enrolling-in-our-new-nursery-school.

bendwaldorf.com