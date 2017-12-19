Wall Street Suites Ranked 4th of 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Wall Street Suites)

Second consecutive year for Bend property to rank in the top ten.

Oregon Business magazine with Portland-based media firm MEDIAmerica announced the second annual 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon for 2018. Rankings were based on over 38k online reviews around customer satisfaction from TripAdvisor, Yelp and Google for Oregon based hospitality hotels, motels and outfitters.

“We are so excited to rank in the top ten for the second year in a row,” states Gretchen Palmer, co-owner of the Wall Street Suites. “We take a lot of pride in our guest service and our strong online reputation due to positive guest reviews. This is a true testament to these efforts. It really does take a village–team and guests together.”

According to YouGov, 78 percent of consumers in the United States read reviews before making a purchase decision. YouGov’s report reinforces findings in a previous study that found that 87 percent of consumers trust online reviews as much as they trust friends and family. (Online Reviews are the New Social Proof – C. Campbell, Entrepreneur.com)

“A lot goes into requesting, generating and responding to these reviews. We hope every guest leaves having had a positive experience and stay, and shares it online with other travelers,” explains co-owner Wendy Kelley. “We know many turn to TripAdvisor and Google during their travel search so it’s beyond valuable to maintain good standing.”

All 100 destinations will be included on a visitor guide map which is distributed to over 75,000 visitor centers and tourist information locations statewide. The full list of 2018 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations can be viewed here.

About Wall Street Suites: Completely renovated and opened in 2013, this 17 guest suite motel is the jewel of downtown Bend lodging. Each suite features a spacious living area, private king bedroom, fully equipped kitchen, and custom woodworking throughout. The property offers complimentary bicycles, on-site dog park, and exceptional guest service.

About Oregon Business: Oregon Business is an award-winning magazine founded in 1981. The magazine reaches more than 20,000 business, political and civic leaders across the state. It reports on a wide range of big-tent topics such as leadership, innovation, technology, culture, politics and environment. Oregon Business is also recognized for its annual 100 Best Lists ranked on surveys and reports for companies, destinations, nonprofits, logos, manufacturers, green workplaces, and merchandisers in Oregon.