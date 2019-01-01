Wall Street Suites Ranked Fifth of 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Wall Street Suites)

Third consecutive year for Bend property to rank in the top ten.

Oregon Business magazine with Portland-based media firm MEDIAmerica announced the third annual 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon for 2019.

MEDIAmerica explains: “This year’s researchers studied over 66,000 reviews, a 74 percent increase over last year’s reviews, on the most widely used online review sites Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp. Scores were tallied and combined to determine the level of travelers’ overall satisfaction.”

“We are so grateful to rank in the top ten for the third year in a row,” states Gretchen Palmer, co-owner of the Wall Street Suites. “The competition continues to grow each year and we know the impact online reviews can have on our reputation and those traveling. Our continued accolades from our guests are a true testament to the level of service we continue to uphold.”

According to BrightLocal’s 2018 Local Consumer Survey, 86 percent of consumers read reviews for local businesses (including 95 percent of people aged 18-34) and 91 percent of 18-34 year olds trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. (BrightLocal)

“A lot goes into requesting, generating and responding to these reviews. We hope every guest leaves having had a positive experience and shares it online with other travelers,” explains co-owner Wendy Kelley. “It’s interesting to see the shift in online review platforms. You can no longer focus efforts on requesting reviews in one place over another—there’s definitely a balance.”

All 100 destinations will be included on a visitor guide map which is distributed to the majority of visitor centers and tourist information locations statewide. The full list of 2019 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations can be viewed here.

About Wall Street Suites: Completely renovated and opened in 2013, this 17 guest suite motel is the jewel of downtown Bend lodging. Each suite features a spacious living area, private king bedroom, fully equipped kitchen, and custom woodworking throughout. The property offers complimentary bicycles, on-site dog park and exceptional guest service.

About Oregon Business: Oregon Business is an award-winning magazine founded in 1981. The magazine reaches more than 20,000 business, political and civic leaders across the state. It reports on a wide range of big-tent topics such as leadership, innovation, technology, culture, politics and environment. Oregon Business is also recognized for its annual 100 Best Lists ranked on surveys and reports for companies, destinations, nonprofits, logos, manufacturers, green workplaces, and merchandisers in Oregon.