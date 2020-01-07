Wall Street Suites Ranks in Top 25 of 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon  

Portland-based media firm MEDIAmerica, publishers of Oregon Business magazine and the well-known 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon survey, have announced the fourth annual 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon for 2020. MEDIAmerica reports, “This year’s researchers studied over 95,000 reviews, a 43 percent increase over last year’s reviews, on the most widely used online review sites, Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp. Scores were tallied and combined to determine the level of travelers’ overall satisfaction. The scores were ranked to create the 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destination list.”

“We are so grateful to rank for another consecutive year,” says Gretchen Palmer, co-owner of the Wall Street Suites. “The competition continues to grow each year, and we know the impact online reviews can have on our reputation and those traveling. Our continued accolades from our guests are a true testament to the level of service we continue to uphold.” This is the fourth consecutive year for Wall Street Suites to have been recognized.

According to BrightLocal’s 2018 Local Consumer Survey, 86 percent of consumers read reviews for local businesses (95 percent of people aged 18-34), and 91 percent of 18-34-year-olds trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

“A lot goes into requesting, generating and responding to these reviews. We hope every guest leaves having had a positive experience and shares it online with other travelers,” says co-owner Wendy Kelley. “It’s interesting to see the shift in online review platforms. You can no longer focus efforts on requesting reviews in one place over another — there’s definitely a balance.”

All 100 destinations will be included on a visitor guide map that is distributed to the majority of visitor centers and tourist information locations statewide. The full list of 2020 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations can be viewed here.

