Want people to actually read your newsletter? Read this

When you're running a business, it's a difficult balance of gaining new clients and continuing to engage the ones you already have. A strong marketing campaign is certainly what you need to keep everything afloat and keeping interest levels high. However, marketing campaigns can be expensive and take a huge chunk out of your already stretched budget. This is why many business owners turn to weekly or monthly newsletters to reach out to their clients.

Sadly, a large percentage of newsletters go unread and are either left in the “junk” folder or are simply deleted because of a lack of interest. So, what’s the answer? Here we’ll look at some simple ways you can create a newsletter that people will actually want to read! Read on to find out more.

Decide what kind of newsletter you should be sending

With so many content ideas floating around, it’s normal and common for many newsletters to appear a little messy and unfocused. You may be under the impression that something full of variety and bursting with information is what your readership want, but in truth, a newsletter needs to have focus and be easy to gauge.

A newsletter that’s a mix of offers, promotional material and information about the company’s founder is a little mixed and confusing. You want your readers to want to open your newsletters because they know what they’re getting. Whether that’s answers to FAQs, promotional material or information about your next event. Choose a subject and focus , then stick with it.

Set the expectations of your subscribers

Once you’ve decided on the focus of your newsletters and what will be in them each week/month, you need to set the expectations of your subscribers. They need to know what they should expect in your newsletters, when they should expect to receive one and what they should look forward to in the coming weeks.

Play around with email subject lines

Enticing your subscribers to read your newsletter is your next step. So, play around with email subject lines and try to make them as engaging as possible. Clients may be happy to hear from you but may be tempted to put off opening your newsletters until later, which means they’re likely to forget about them! Instead, get creative with some subject lines, and you’ll notice your email open rate increase!

Make it easy for people to actually subscribe to your newsletter!

Have you forgotten this crucial step? Making it easy for people to subscribe is what will get you your followers and more interest in your business. So, consider an option for people to sign up when they visit your site for a percentage off their first order. Or ask them to subscribe when they put in their details at the checkout.

You shouldn’t be afraid of making it easy for your subscribers to unsubscribe either. When you naturally lose subscribers this allows you to keep tailoring and amending your current marketing strategy to those who are still around. It gives you clearer results and you can act accordingly.