Warm Springs FAA UAS Test Range Expands Operations to Prineville / Madras

The Warm Springs FAA UAS Test Range, a member of the Pan Pacific UAS Test Range Complex (PPUTRC), is expanding its operations to Prineville and Madras Airports to support Oregon’s rapid UAS industry growth.

“The expansion project will allow Warm Springs to support Unmanned Aircraft Systems clients who require an airport for launch and recovery as well as having certified maintenance facilities readily available,” said Liz Stalford, Warm Springs FAA Test Range Manager.

Madras Municipal Airport and Prineville Airport offer full-length runways, hangars, conference space and pilot lounges. Clients who partner with Warm Springs UAS Test Range will get expanded access without the need to coordinate and gain approvals for multiple test sites. Designated Airworthiness Representatives are also available at these locations for type certification projects.

“We are excited to offer support for the Warm Springs UAS Test Range clients. The Warm Springs Test Range crew has the knowledge and expertise to ensure the safe integration of unmanned aircraft into our airspace and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our community,” said Rob Berg, Madras Airport Manager.

“As Prineville continues to expand with its innovative business residents like Apple and Facebook, we look forward to supporting the Warm Springs UAS Test Range unmanned aircraft industry,” said Steve Forrester, Prineville City Manager. Kelly Coffelt, Prineville Airport Manager reports, “Our airport, only 25 minutes from Bend, provides the ideal proving ground for UAS type certification projects.”

The Warm Springs UAS Test Range is a key testing facility for the Pan-Pacific UAS Test Range Complex, one of only six official FAA UAS test sites in the United States and is the only site owned and operated by a Native American tribe on tribal land. Located on the high desert of Central Oregon, the Warm Springs UAS Test Range provides both startups and established industry giants the easy access, expansive terrain, blue skies, seclusion and after-hours entertainment necessary for a successful test.

www.wsuas.com