Watch Out for These Common Roofing Scams in Oregon

The arrival of spring and warmer weather can mean many things for homeowners in Oregon, including the need to replace their roofs. From new storm damage to wear and tear, many factors can influence the need for a new roof. Unfortunately, the change in the weather also brings out scammers who are looking for their next victims.

A homeowner in Portland was one of the victims of a recent roofing scam. He lost thousands of dollars to a group of men who claimed they were professional roofers. Four men who appeared to be in their mid-20s to 30s approached the victim and told him they could fix his roof by removing the moss.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, explained that the men powerwashed his roof to get rid of the moss. Unfortunately, they caused extensive damage and had to replace some of the shingles. He learned that the repairs they made were inadequate, so he must replace the entire roof now.

Similar stories of roofing scams have appeared from other homeowners in Portland and Lake Oswego. Groups of men have been traveling in the areas and claiming they can make roof repairs and powerwash them. The homeowner in Portland signed a contract with the men, but the work they performed created more problems than their repairs.

Police think the group of men may be traveling to different states. They were seen driving unmarked trucks with California plates. Police encourage other victims to file reports and share any identifying information they have on the group.

In Oregon, companies that do repairs must have a license from the Construction Contractors Board (CCB). Homeowners can check the CCB license numbers to verify them. When reporters tried to find the license number for the group of men by calling the company, they were not able to obtain the information.

It is recommended that residents always check the Oregon Construction Contractors Board and Better Business Bureau to obtain reviews and other data about a company before signing a contract. The CCB keeps a list of people that it does not recommend. Some of the reasons include operating without a license, doing substandard work, hiring unlicensed subcontractors, outstanding fines and not performing any work.

The victim who had his roof damaged from the powerwashing regrets the decision he made by not checking the license of the group he hired. He now plans to pay another contractor to fix the problems the first group created. The victim plans to file a police report and contact his homeowner’s insurance.

The victim did not identify which company he planned to contact about his homeowner’s insurance, but it is important to note that it may or may not cover the repairs. In general, coverage can vary depending on the type of policy you purchase, so make sure you check it before you file a claim.

The latest roofing scams in Oregon provide an urgent reminder about how to avoid the most common frauds that cause problems for homeowners. First, check that the contractors are licensed and insured. Also, make sure they are operating under their own name and not using someone else’s license. Next, look for reviews about the company and ask to speak to their customers. A legitimate business will be happy to share success stories and photos.

Homeowners should watch out for low quotes. Usually, contractors in an area will charge about the same with some variation. If a company offers to do a job for a fraction of what others are charging, it may be a sign of trouble ahead. You will need to gather quotes from at least four or five contractors to see what is reasonable.

Another problem that may appear is an initial low quote that grows exponentially as the project progresses. What may have started as a bargain becomes a nightmare with overcharges. The contractors may claim they ran into problems, saw additional damage or need to purchase more supplies. Meanwhile, the bill grows, and you are stuck paying for it.

Roofing scams tend to increase after a severe storm or other disaster causes damage in an area. Heavy thunderstorms, hail or winds could damage your roof, so it is important to be extra vigilant during this time to avoid scams. Scammers know that contractors will be busy while homeowners will be desperate for a quick and inexpensive fix. They take advantage of homeowners who are eager to start without doing any research or background checks.

The best way to avoid a roofing scam is to do your homework before hiring anyone. Ask questions, do research and check out a company before hiring them and signing any type of paperwork. In addition, make sure you get quotes from more than one contractor to compare reasonable rates and work expectations.