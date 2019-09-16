Ways to make your religious center more accessible in 2019

Running a religious organization is unlike running any kind of business. It’s not a case of winning the most customers; it’s the aim of welcoming in those who need you the most. Nowadays, the demographic for religion has shifted towards those who get their information online, as well as within their community. Making your religious center accessible is therefore vital if you are to retain a younger and diverse audience.

Open up to social media

While perhaps the older generation of those who use your services may have discovered you through word of mouth, the newer generations will likely go to the web for their answers. If you have a particular message that you want to convey, be sure to publish it on social media platforms. Instagram allows you to broadcast live videos, and YouTube is a brilliant way of publishing information that your followers can come back to time and time again. It isn’t commercializing your establishment to harness these platforms – it’s merely a way to reach new audiences.

Update your audio and visual technology

When we talk of being ‘accessible’ we’re not just referring to opening up to newer generations. Being accessible should also refer to making your services useful to everyone; especially those with visual and hearing impairments. Upgrading your audio and visual technology is just one way of doing this. You will be happy to know, too, that there are companies which specialize in church sound systems. This ensures that those at the back of the room are getting just as much from your meetings as those at the front.

Advertise what you preach

One easy way to open up to a new community is to advertise exactly what you preach. For example, one church found that if they explicitly stated their openness to the LGBT+ community they accumulated more members. There is nothing wrong with explicitly stating your intentions to welcome a new audience. If you have new facilities for those with mobility needs, be sure to promote this too; you are making yourself visible as well as accessible.

Have a website with all of the relevant information

As mentioned before, many people search online before they physically go and visit a venue, whether that’s a place of worship or otherwise. If you have new facilities that will make you more accessible to different communities, make this clearly visible on your website. Your website should also be a great place for members to contact you, should they need anything. Offering a box for feedback is also useful. This could not only flag improvements but also reassure you that your religious center is on the right path.

Running a religious center requires giving up some of your personal time and money; just like any startup business. Just like a new business, you have to make your center visible and welcoming to your new audiences. The best way to do this, of course, is to make it visible, modern, and open to feedback.