Web Design Trends That will Rock In 2020!

Web design has come a long way since the very first shy attempts to create an aesthetically appealing website with the help of simple templates and a few buttons. Visual elements and enhanced interactivity are what define today’s web design. If you are looking for more inspiration for your own web design business projects or you are simply eager to learn what are the freshest trends in the industry, these next few lines will help.

It’s All About Visual Effects

In order to serve its purpose, website design must meet a few demands and requirements that will make it appropriate for visitors. The way a site is designed and the elements that are incorporated in it will convey a powerful message beyond the content. Poorly chosen themes, visual elements, fonts and other typography details, imagery and other unique components will trigger the opposite results. Using the right resources and concepts, on the other hand, will help web designers reach their goals quicker and more efficiently.

Using Illustrations & Symbols

Animations, iIllustrations and symbols, allows us to clearly express the unique character of a website and help visitors understand what the business or website is about. Symbols and illustrations of national animals are often used to indicate the regionality of a website. An image or illustration of a koala bear or kangaroo on a homepage clearly indicates the site has something to do with Australia . An eagle tells us we are in the US, a Lion in the UK and a Dragon takes us to China.

Illustrations can also serve specific purposes that will aid the marketing strategy, such as giving customers and prospects something to do while waiting for a response from an online customer service or browsing around for new products. For example, research show that customers in general will feel more connected with a brand provided the website’s design incorporates lots of illustrations and graphic elements that express a certain defining theme or mood. Illustrations can also accurately showcase a brand and its values or communicate different types of positive emotions.

Lots of companies that are leaders in their industries, along with experienced web designers collaborate with talented animators and this is a trend that is expected to grow even further in 2020. We will probably also see an increase of websites investing in 3D design. Overall, the goal is to express a message the user picks up on and reacts to directly when he enters the website. The graphic designers play an important role in understanding what message the website owner is trying to get across and to transform this into the design.

Typography Elements & Oversized Letters

Typography is essential when the design of a website is focused on the text elements of a page, as opposed to images. Oversized lettering is thought to be one of the trends for 2020 and a great example is the oversized UP in the logo of this website. It really stands out and gets attention.

Playing with typographic elements give the designer a lot of room for expression and experimentation as he plays with creative fonts and express a brand’s personality through them. Words are and will continue to be the main aesthetic elements that will convey any message, and choosing the semantics behind them the right way is essential. It is not so much about selecting the most spectacular fonts or mixes of fonts, but rather dominating the art of the written word and using the best complementary fonts to complete the circle.

Written content is an important physical element part of any website design, as well as the component that enables the rest of the composition to flow freely. Typography allows designers to select the right forms for the letters, add special effects and even make use of animations to create various styles. Variable Fonts are also part of the trends that are capturing the attention of today’s designers. They can be considered the natural evolution of OpenType fonts, where a single font file can encompass several typeface forms. With the help of CSS , designers can reach these forms and smoothly animated transitions between different font styles by modifying weight parameters.

Big Paragraphs, Big Results

Today’s paragraphs are more interesting and appealing than ever. They are more expanded than ever before and they contain lots of emojis that speak to the Millennials, as well as hovers and even changes in style, images and anything else that can help convey a message in a visually appealing manner. It’s all about perfectly capturing and expressing the style, opinion and message using any means possible. Asymmetric layouts are definitely one of the new trends to keep a close eye on for next year.

Humor, Microinteractions And Image Effects

Talking about trends for 2020 we have to mention custom images. As Google has indicated all year, they have started to pay more and more attention to unique images. And so has customers and internet users.

Websites need to be able to express their message in a more colloquial way to set the right tone for a brand. The apparently insignificant details around a text such as any animated micro-interactions that can add more playfulness and humor to the table are more than welcome. Mini-games that website visitors can play while waiting for the content on the site to load are one fine example here. Such games are meant to prove the skills that have been invested in the making of the site, as well as bond with users at deeper levels and keep them entertained.

As a last advice, looking into taking your website into the next year, don’t forget to make sure your theme is responsive and is displayed well on mobile devices!