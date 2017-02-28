Bend, Oregon-based Webfoot Painting $15,000 Giveaway Non-Profit Edition Voting Ends March 3

The following area non-profits are in the running for Webfoot Painting’s $15,000 service giveaway:

Bend ReStore, Chimps, Inc., Deschutes Children’s Foundation, Redmond Proficiency Academy, High Desert Museum, Full Access High Desert, Assistance League of Bend.

Each entrant submitted a video. The Central Oregon community can vote for their favorite organization by visiting Webfoot Painting on Facebook and Instagram and interacting with the video post. Voting closes March 3.

The entries with the most votes (Top 3) will move onto Webfoot’s company vote on March 7, where the big winner will be chosen!

Giving back has been a core tenant of our business since we opened in 2003 and Project Serious is in its eighth year.

“We love the Central Oregon community and are so proud to be able make this donation to one lucky winner each year, Co-owner Gavin Hepp shares. “We want our area organizations to be able to focus their donations on services, not on keeping their building looking beautiful. We can take care of that part!”

Webfoot Painting has provided seriously great painting, carpentry and deck restoration services throughout Central Oregon since 2003. “We offer seriously great service and quality of work—just ask our seriously satisfied customers,” adds Hepp.

gavin@webfootpainting.com

www.webfootpainting.com