Website Fundamentals for Your Small Business

Defining, Building & Maintaining an Effective Web Presence

One of the most common questions I get from my mentoring clients is “Do I really need a web site?” After I say yes, the next question usually is “What should be on my website and how do I build it?”

Why You Need a Website

Your potential customers may have never heard of your business. Or perhaps they’ve been referred to you. Either way, they will go online to find what they need or to verify your business is a good choice. If you’re not visible there, you don’t exist to them.

What Should be on Your Website

Your website will often be the first direct impression a potential customer has about your business. It’s almost a window to your company’s soul. Be welcoming, clear, and genuine.

Your Landing Page (usually your Home Page) is a great initial opportunity for potential customers to self-select in or out. (Yes, you want people to select out if they’re not part of your target market. Don’t waste their time and yours if they don’t fit.) With a few words and simple graphics, show them your product or service, give them insights into your company’s personality, and tell them what you’re good at. Put it all in their terms. You can use phrases such as “We work with customers who…” and list a few bullet points.

We’ll talk more about content later in this article. But for now, focus on the initial impression you want to make.

How to Build Your Website

To get started, you need to make 3 key decisions:

Your Domain Name Your Hosting Service Your Website Design Process and Tools

Let’s address these one at a time.

Selecting and Registering a Domain Name

First of all, we recommend getting a .com address if you’re a for profit business or a .org if you’re a non-profit. There are other suffixes available, but most customers will expect you to have one of these.

Then, search for variations of your company name to see if they’re available. For example, if your company is named Gloria’s Cupcakes, see if GloriasCupcakes.com is available.

If you can’t find an available name variation that you like, then experiment with a domain name based upon your products or services description, such as The World’s Best Cupcakes. A fast, easy way to experiment is with a website name suggestion generator.

Then, choose a Domain Name Registration Service from one of the major companies, such as GoDaddy and follow their simple on-line process. Now you own your chosen domain name and no one can take it from you if you renew your registration every year on time.

Selecting a Hosting Service

Now you need to decide what service you want to use to host your web site. Do not try to run it off of your own PC or laptop. Use a commercial service that will make sure your site is always up and running. It’s easiest to use your domain name registrar, but you can also look at other providers, too.

Determining Your Website Design Process and Tools

Many of my clients start by using a readily available tool to do their own design work. Others want to concentrate on building and running their business so they choose to outsource their web site design and maintenance. Here’s a good tool from SCORE to help you decide which route to take.

Now that you have your website infrastructure in place, it’s time to focus on the specific content which people will see and search engines will find.

Who is Your Target Audience?

First of all, you don’t want everybody. It’s tempting to think you want everyone to love your website so everyone will be your customer. But you can’t be everything to everybody. You need to tailor your website to your target audience.

A great way to get started on defining your target audience is to perform a SWOT Analysis on your product/service or company. Once you’ve identified your Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats, you’ll have a good idea how to find your customers and communicate to them that you are in the best position to meet their needs.

Create a Website that Your Customers will Love

Be true to yourself, since you are your business at this point. What resonates with you? What reflects your own personal values and passions? What do you like to see when you browse the web?

Focus on the strengths from your SWOT analysis. Convey clearly what sets you apart from your competitors without mentioning them specifically.

Be sure to define your business in terms of what you are , instead of in negative terms. For example, say “The dogs under our care sleep inside every night” rather than “Our dogs don’t sleep outside”.

Show proof of your excellence by listing awards from industry organizations, positive customer reviews, and positive coverage from local media outlets.

Create a Website with Purpose

What is the one key action you want each page to drive? Do you want to sell from it? Do you want people to book an appointment? Do you want them to give you their email address? Do you want them to call you? Decide your overall goal and keep that in mind as you design each page.

Every page should include an action button which serves the purpose you’ve defined. Your website cannot just provide information; it must drive action.

Increase your odds of being found online

Be sure to “claim” your Google listing by verifying it on Google Maps. Make sure your listing is accurate. Include some photos which reflect you and your business.

Put common search terms into your web pages. A great way to accomplish this is by including the most common search questions for your type of business on your FAQ page.

Then go to the library and use one of their computers to see your search ranking as others see it. (If you use your own computer, tablet, or phone your ranking will probably appear to be much higher than it actually is.)

If you’re not on the first 2 pages of search results, consider paying a local professional to help you with SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and SEM (Search Engine Management).

Everything you do online should link back to your web site and vice versa. Provide links to and from your Facebook page, your Instagram account, your Twitter feed, and your LinkedIn profile.

Use Original Photos and Videos

Real and original images drive more interaction on websites, while people tend to ignore stock photos. Whenever possible, use local geographic features and architecture in the background. Consider using a high school or college intern to help with your photos and videos. They may not be professionals yet, but they’ll bring objectivity and a critical eye to the process.

Write Well

Keep it simple, short, and sweet. Write like you’re the boss – because you are! Ask for their business in a humble, straightforward tone. Tell interesting stories about your audience and your customers. Remember to say thank you.

Keep Your Content Fresh

If your content looks dated, potential customers will abandon you then and there. And they won’t come back. Make sure your calendar of events is current. Rotate photos which reflect the current season. Remove any expired promotions. Always be looking to the future, because that’s where your new business is going to come from.

Constantly Measure and Assess Your Website’s Performance

Regular reviews of your web site analytics will show you what’s working, what’s not, and how people are navigating your website. We recommend doing a review at least once per month. You can utilize Google Analytics to determine:

How many people visit your website

Where these visitors came from

Which of your pages are the most or least popular

How long visitors are staying on your site

Which of your action buttons are most used

As your business grows, you may decide that it will be beneficial to outsource some or all of your website and digital marketing tasks. Visit our Central Oregon SCORE chapter to connect with a local certified SCORE mentor who can help you with this and other business decisions. We’re here for you and for the life of your business.

Ed Weiser is a volunteer mentor with the Central Oregon chapter of SCORE. His other volunteer passions include Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search And Rescue, Discover Your Forest interpretive programs, and Bucket List facilitation. Ed can be found on LinkedIn. Or you can contact him directly at edw@centraloregonscore.org.