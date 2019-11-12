What Are The Warning Signs Of Elder Abuse Or Senior Neglect?

As people get older and it becomes more difficult for them to take care of themselves, they or their family members may enlist the help of others to take care of them. These could be individuals that come to their homes or that take care of them in a facility such as a nursing home. The same reason why they require this help makes it necessary for them to be in contact with a variety of people that may not have an emotional connection to them. In these relationships, abuse or neglect might take place.
In other cases, the elderly might become victims of abuse by their own grown children or grandchildren, by a spouse or a partner. No matter what the situation is, it is very important to spot the warning signs that this elderly person may be displaying and determine that neglect or abuse is going on, and do something about it.
What Are Some Signs That Can Make You Suspect There Is Elder Abuse Or Senior Neglect?
Here are some glaring warning signs that should make you take action:
- When they present signs of poor hygiene
- When they suffer from untreated bedsores
- Having unexplained weight loss
- Showing an unexplained injury
- Living with a lack of basic needs such as water, food or utilities
- Frequent necessary trips to the ER
- Subtler signs of abuse include:
- Symptoms of depression
- Isolation and withdrawal
- Fear, agitation or anxiety
- Unresponsiveness
- Hesitation when asked to express themselves freely
- Confusion and disorientation
Physical abuse may have an elderly person suffering from:
- Unexplained broken bones
- Burns
- Bruises and cuts
- Sores
- Welts
Signs of neglect include:
- Clothing that is inappropriate for the weather
- Insufficient or lacking food and water
- Medical aids such as walkers, dentures or eyeglasses that are not provided
- Being left in bed without supervision for extended periods of time
- Living in dirty or cluttered rooms
- Not having access to plumbing or electricity
Emotional abuse can present itself in these symptoms:
- When the individual becomes withdrawn and is unwilling to participate in their routine activities
- When the caregiver prevents the individual under their care to spend time with family members
- When there is aggression or humiliation in the treatment of the elderly person
Signs of financial abuse might include:
- A lifestyle that doesn’t reflect the financial capacity of the elderly person
- Asking the elderly person to provide excessive gifts or monetary payments in exchange for receiving care
- The caregiver controls the financial life of the senior while being unwilling to provide for their needs
- An inability of the senior to understand financial transactions and their own financial picture
This is just a partial list of all the signs and symptoms of elder abuse or senior neglect that may be present. And these can happen anywhere, both at home and at an assisted living facility. It also covers all socioeconomic groups and cultures.
If you suspect that an elderly individual is in jeopardy from a neglectful or abusive caregiver, or if you have reason to believe they are being preyed upon financially, don’t keep quiet about it. Get in touch with a nursing home abuse lawyer and get the legal help you need. Remember that everyone deserves to live in safety, with dignity and respect.