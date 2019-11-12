What Are The Warning Signs Of Elder Abuse Or Senior Neglect?

As people get older and it becomes more difficult for them to take care of themselves, they or their family members may enlist the help of others to take care of them. These could be individuals that come to their homes or that take care of them in a facility such as a nursing home. The same reason why they require this help makes it necessary for them to be in contact with a variety of people that may not have an emotional connection to them. In these relationships, abuse or neglect might take place.

In other cases, the elderly might become victims of abuse by their own grown children or grandchildren, by a spouse or a partner. No matter what the situation is, it is very important to spot the warning signs that this elderly person may be displaying and determine that neglect or abuse is going on, and do something about it.

What Are Some Signs That Can Make You Suspect There Is Elder Abuse Or Senior Neglect?

Here are some glaring warning signs that should make you take action:

When they present signs of poor hygiene

When they suffer from untreated bedsores

Having unexplained weight loss

Showing an unexplained injury

Living with a lack of basic needs such as water, food or utilities

Frequent necessary trips to the ER

Subtler signs of abuse include:

Symptoms of depression

Isolation and withdrawal

Fear, agitation or anxiety

Unresponsiveness

Hesitation when asked to express themselves freely

Confusion and disorientation

Physical abuse may have an elderly person suffering from:

Unexplained broken bones

Burns

Bruises and cuts

Sores

Welts

Signs of neglect include:

Clothing that is inappropriate for the weather

Insufficient or lacking food and water

Medical aids such as walkers, dentures or eyeglasses that are not provided

Being left in bed without supervision for extended periods of time

Living in dirty or cluttered rooms

Not having access to plumbing or electricity

Emotional abuse can present itself in these symptoms:

When the individual becomes withdrawn and is unwilling to participate in their routine activities

When the caregiver prevents the individual under their care to spend time with family members

When there is aggression or humiliation in the treatment of the elderly person

Signs of financial abuse might include:

A lifestyle that doesn’t reflect the financial capacity of the elderly person

Asking the elderly person to provide excessive gifts or monetary payments in exchange for receiving care

The caregiver controls the financial life of the senior while being unwilling to provide for their needs

An inability of the senior to understand financial transactions and their own financial picture

This is just a partial list of all the signs and symptoms of elder abuse or senior neglect that may be present. And these can happen anywhere, both at home and at an assisted living facility. It also covers all socioeconomic groups and cultures.