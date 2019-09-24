What Do You Do With Coworkers Outside Of Work?

Everyone who has ever had a job knows how it’s a shock to the system at first, one that’s not too dissimilar to the first day of school. You are in a new environment with new people and for all you know, the only thing that any of you have in common is that you work in the same place. Eventually, the period of adjustment passes, you get to know each other better, and perhaps surprisingly, some of you become friends. Good enough friends that you even consider hanging out together after work. But what can you all do together?

Heading to a bar is an easy bet, but maybe some coworkers don’t drink or don’t like the noise. You could also try some other activities like going to a nightclub or even heading to a shooting range . However, you could try something a bit more unorthodox like trying out an escape room together. An escape room is great for team-building and it only takes about an hour to complete. So the next time you want to hang out with your co-workers, consider booking an escape room instead of heading to the same bar for the tenth time.

An Escape Room Is Great For Team-Building

In an escape room, the players need to piece together clues and solve puzzles in order to figure out how to get out of the room. That means it is the kind of environment that can encourage teamwork and cooperation. Team building efforts like paintball or sports can be fun, but they also encourage competition as much as cooperation, which means that some people will leave the event feeling disappointed and dejected.

In an escape room, there is no competition since everyone needs to work together. So no matter the outcome, all of you will have a shared experience; if the party fails to escape in time, then you can all commiserate together, but if you are successful, then everyone gets to feel the thrill of victory. Either way, you will all have an experience that you can talk about for weeks, months, or even years to come.

An Escape Room Gets Everyone To Know Each Other Better

Another great thing about escape rooms is that it can teach the players things that they might not have known about each other, or even about themselves. A coworker might have some obscure bit of knowledge or skill that might come in useful, which their coworkers may not have learned about if not for the game. A quiet, deferential coworker might learn the value of speaking up and standing up for themselves. The act of being in such close quarters attempting to decipher clues and solve problems helps coworkers to open up. The act of learning more about each other can be a good bonding experience .

An escape room can also confirm what you already know or suspect about fellow coworkers. Such as who likes to take charge, who gets overwhelmed by stress, who is a team player, and so on. If the attitude or behavior of a coworker is bothersome to you, then an escape room is a great place to subtly confront them about it. After—or even during—the escape room, you can mention to a bossy coworker how they didn’t give anyone else a chance to express their ideas. You can encourage a quiet coworker to speak up more. An escape room is a great way to bring lingering issues to light without attacks or accusations that might put someone on the defensive.

Book An Escape Room For Your Next Office Outing

Out of all the possible activities you could do with your coworker after work, an escape room is one of the best. It encourages teamwork and cooperation and can help coworkers get to know each other better. So the next time you and your work colleagues decide to hang out with each other, head to an escape room to spend some quality time together. No matter the outcome, you will all have an experience that none of you will ever forget.