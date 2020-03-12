What does Managed WordPress Hosting from hostingraja offers?

Managed WordPress hosting provider functions as an integrated team that takes care of all of the website-and server-related issues for you while giving you a trouble-free experience.

Hostingraja include WordPress Websites with customized servers. With just a button on our cloud hosting servers you can install WordPress, and you don’t have to think about setting up a WordPress website manually.

Super Easy to Use

Our custom control panel is easy to use, and eliminates the web hosting headache.

Complete Featured

We are doing more than hosting the site. Our suite of software contains everything you need to succeed.

Quick & Reliable

You lose customers, conversion and search engine rankings if your web site is sluggish or down. Our award-winning specialists located in the U.S. are available to help when you’re stuck — at any time, day or night.

Our controlled WordPress hosting includes the newest WordPress update, a built-in cache plugin, and support which is always available to answer your questions. Our cloud hosting software is designed to run WordPress, so you can get the best performance on your websites.

Via the friendly and knowledgeable workers on our help desk, we provide swift and effective customer support. We also offer a robust online help program with tips for web hosting and a broad knowledge base to answer your frequently asked questions.

Specialist Support

Our expert team is available 24/7; you just have to key in your questions and you’d love to be supported by the live chat support team.

Active Team

Our active team is comprised of developers and professionals who share their knowledge and talents with the WordPress network on an ongoing basis.

Knowledge Base

We have published a detailed set of knowledge-base guides that you can link to our website to get support.

Ticketing system

To keep track of your particular question you can always open a ticket; our support team will respond accordingly.

Help Add-ons

In addition to standard help, you can opt for an Enhanced or Optional Support Add-on where our Senior Support Engineers work as an alternative to your internal team.

Troubleshooting

We have incorporated troubleshooting tools for the server and database management. You can also call us and they will take care of our unit.

We want you to test us first, and use us then. To that end, we specifically give money back guarantee in our clients. If you are not happy, Hostingraja have 100 per cent money back guarantee, you will demand the refund within 30 days.

A hosting services have been developed to provide stable, fast and efficient hosting services for WordPress websites and to help developers of websites make an educated decision when purchasing hosting for their WordPress clients.

Hosting vendors who don’t know how to help Managed WordPress Hosting have so much confusion and lack of support that sometimes it’s hard to know which one to host with.

We are happy to deliver an attractive range of Linux WordPress hosting solutions. Our hosting policies offer outstanding data on uptime, a fast-reliable network, uncrowded servers, ample disk space, and latency, and excellent client support.

When the site preferences change over time you can quickly update your hosting plan to suit your changing needs.

Our Entry Plan is perfect for owners of personal websites and small businesses. Our Basic Plan is ideal for medium-sized businesses, and our Advanced Plan and Pro Plan are planned for e-commerce sites and bigger companies. We sell our Max plan for sites which require large amounts of bandwidth and resources.

Both our hosting services come with cPanel. It is an industry-leading, user-friendly website control panel filled with apps to allow you versatility and website access.

Just a little information about Hostingraja.

Our business strategy

We have a basic but demanding business rule: providing the working standard web hosting. Although the Internet today includes a large number of web host services, there are few truly good WordPress hosts. We are working hard to provide quality and affordable web hosting options, from our outstanding uptime to our dedicated support.

With this market law in mind, we are very cautious of Internet technology. We are spending huge amounts of time and money in selecting the right resources, services and technology to offer our customers.

Our Software

We primarily use Apache servers, PHP and MySQL to host and build websites. Compared to similar web technologies, this mix has repeatedly proven itself to deliver the best efficiency, functionality and value for money.

We feel it is important that websites are hosted in a local data center rather than in a facility overseas. It also offers the protection for website owners to have their pages in a data center that is subject to US laws and regulations.