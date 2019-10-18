An injury can occur to anyone at any time. They can take place while walking, driving, eating at a restaurant, etc. In some cases, injuries are a pure accident and no one can be blamed. In other cases, an injury occurs due to the negligence of another person or party. In this instance, it is natural to expect compensation for your injuries, medical bills, lost income, and subsequent pain and suffering. When you have been injured, it is important that you seek immediate medical attention and follow all physician orders. Furthermore, connecting with a personal injury attorney can help you to collect appropriate evidence and present your claim in a manner that clearly shows how you have been injured, whose fault it is, and how it has negatively affected your life. Learn more about what happens during a personal injury lawsuit below.

Consulting With an Experienced Personal Injury Attorney

Immediately after you have received medical attention for your injuries, it is recommended that you consult with an experienced personal injury attorney. If you are unsure of how to find one, a simple google search is a great place to start. The attorneys at the Law Offices of Eugene Gitman recommend that you fully vet your personal injury attorney before hiring them. They can be the difference in you receiving fair compensation and your claim being denied or underpaid. Most personal injury attorneys do not get paid unless you win your case. Ensure that you ask your potential lawyer any questions that you have before you sign a contract and commit yourself to work with them.

The Investigation Process

Before your attorney files a claim or a lawsuit, they will want to complete a thorough investigation of your claim to ensure that your case has merit. This will include learning the true extent of the injuries that you have suffered, the cost incurred, as well as other damages. The more information that they gather via evidence collection, eyewitnesses, etc. will help to fortify your case before they are ready to negotiate with insurance companies.

Settling Your Claim Before it Goes To Court

In most cases, personal injury suits are settled before they go to court. During negotiations with the insurance company, your lawyer will present the facts and what you expect to receive in terms of compensation. If the insurance company makes a settlement offer, your attorney will advise you of the offer and whether or not the offer should be accepted or left on the table. This process can take several weeks, months, or years. Most attorneys will want to wait until you have fully recovered from your injuries so they know the true extent of the injury as well as how it has affected your life overall. This information will allow them to ask the insurance company for a maximum settlement that covers your bills, recovery, pain and suffering, etc.

Filing a Lawsuit

In the rare case that your case cannot be settled during the claims process, your lawyer may advise that you take it to trial. You will likely go through a mediation process first. If you are not satisfied with the findings of the mediator, then it will go to trial. During the trial, each side will present their side and the judge or jury will make a determination based on the evidence presented. This process can take additional years to conclude. Even after the initial trial is completed, both sides have an opportunity to appeal the decision. As you can see, personal injury lawsuits are complex, resource-intensive and time-consuming. Connect with an attorney that you trust to handle your case.