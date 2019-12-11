What Industries Are Having the Most Success With Instagram Right Now?

Most Instagram users are between the ages of 18 and 24, and 80% of them are following at least one of the 25 million brand accounts. Brands are taking full advantage of shoppable posts, and seeing a jump in sales. With all this activity on Instagram, you may wonder which industries are cashing in the most. Indeed, Instagram is not an ideal marketplace for products geared toward an older audience, but younger demographics cannot seem to get enough of the personal attention and tailored marketing only social media can provide.

The digital market moves quickly, and social media hosts some of the fastest-changing markets in the world. Hard numbers are difficult to come by because they could be completely different tomorrow. Additionally, some businesses buy followers on Instagram in order to boost their metrics so they will be seen by more users. This also makes it difficult to get an accurate read on what is actually happening.

Regardless of the challenges in identifying information about the success of specific industries, there are a few that undoubtedly stand out. Here they are in no particular order:

Health and Beauty

It makes absolute sense health and beauty brands would be among the top industries currently on Instagram given the age of the average user. What’s more, Instagram caters toward niche markets because of its highly targeted advertising abilities, and niche cosmetics are most popular with this age group.

Health and beauty brands are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the personalization that Instagram has to offer, because who doesn’t want to feel special when they are buying lotion or blush? Because health and beauty have such an intimate appeal, brands performing best are sharing user-generated content and recognizing all of their followers. They post motivational content that engages users in a way that is meaningful and uplifting, and how-to videos that make followers want to try their products.

Beauty brands on Instagram are not just for women. There are plenty of men’s grooming lines that are competing quite well. These brands sell everything from beard, mustache, and hair products to soaps and deodorants designed just for men.

Fashion

Fashion is also doing quite well, and there is no surprise here. Instagram’s visual platform makes this a perfect place to highlight clothes and jewelry, and with shoppable posts, it is even easier to catch someone at just the right moment to make a sale.

The majority of Instagram users have purchased a product after seeing it on Instagram. This is likely due to the extremely effective use of influencers who advertise a brand’s products, but in a way that makes users feel a personal connection. When a user sees how great an influencer wearing a jacket or jewelry being sold on Instagram looks, it is almost as good as a word-of-mouth recommendation. Make that a shoppable post, and you’ve got a sale in a mere two or three clicks.

Travel

Of course, travel is doing quite well. When your brand has stunning photos built into it, Instagram is the place to market your wares. Successful brands are using a high volume of user-generated content to bring a sense of authenticity and approachability to photos of some of the most beautiful locations in the world.

The travel industry is not just for gorgeous vacation spots, hotels, and airlines. Luggage brand, Away, does not focus on the features of the luggage . Instead, the Instagram account focuses on all the things you can do with the luggage. It features tons of user-generated content, and instead of boring luggage photos, it posts images of where the luggage is, and who the luggage is with. By doing this, the brand brings a personal feel to even something as practical as luggage.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle is a broad category that can include everything from leisure to work. Especially since so many people who fit into the Instagram demographics are gig workers and freelancers . Work and leisure have quite a bit of overlap from this category of consumers.

Gig workers and freelancers like to have the best of both worlds, and because they tend to work long hours, convenience is important to them. Two things brands doing well on Instagram focus on are: making life easier and posting user-generated content to let young people know they are heard.

As 18-24 year olds fight to develop their identity at home and at work, brands on Instagram are right there supporting their every step and making it as easy as possible to shop after a long hard day of work.

Final Thoughts

The industries most successful on Instagram, are the ones conducive to creating stunning posts, personalizing brands and products, and providing a sense of empowerment. These industries appeal to a younger crowd, and the brands doing best have a finger on the pulse of what their audience wants.

Most young consumers just want to be heard, and these brands are listening. They post user-generated content, make it easy to shop, use trusted influencers, and engage regularly with their followers. Anyone looking to build an Instagram following for their brand would do well to study the most successful accounts in these industries and take notes.