What is better for Business: Social Media or Online Dating Site?

The rise in cases of divorce and separation is making us a nation of single people. Things can go wrong anytime, and sometimes, it is just time to walk away from a relationship and there is life after divorce. That presents an opportunity for anyone interested in starting an online dating business. But, with the rise of social media, many are questioning creating a dating site or whether it’s better to use social media to offer their services and singles seeking partners are having to decide too.

The Major Consideration

You could argue that social media is for making friends and that if a person wants to find a date they should join a dating site. For a dating entrepreneur, the good news is that although the internet is full of dating sites, with the focus on introductions to people you are likely to be compatible with makes it still worth joining a dating service. There is every chance your site will work when an increasingly significant majority singles are backing away from social media to find love because they consider it places them under too much stress.

Yes, it is going to be tricky to start a dating site when there are many market leaders, but dating sites are still better places than social media to meet someone special. Many behavioral and dating experts confirm. According to this site:

“Social media gives us “false impressions of what to expect from dating and relationships” Jennifer Lorusso

With the limitations of social media sites as a way to find love online, it is only a matter of time before singles return to dating sites. Here are some other good reasons to start your own dating service.

It does not require masses of manpower and you can manage everything yourself. There is no need for an office since your clients connect with each other online.

You can start a dating site and give people a platform and a better chance to connect. Social media sites have millions of active members, but that also makes it difficult for new members to get noticed.

You can regulate everything check members for authenticity to ensure they are serious about finding romantic partners. Social media offers opportunities to meet new people but there is no way to know if they have romantic intentions.

You can widen your client base to include mature singles who are wary of meeting people online or unfamiliar with social media. On a dating site, they can interact with like-minded people from own age group.

Once you have started a dating site, you can work on it and join forces with other experts in the industry to provide your members with valuable resource materials. It will help with your site credibility and membership. It is very difficult for a generic dating site these days, but providing services for niche clientele, such as seniors or the LGBTQIA can work well.

Conclusion

Of course, there is no such thing as guaranteed success in the business world. When so many new businesses fail daily, where and how you offer your services means everything. Joining a dating site is always going to the best way for people to meet partners who are looking for love too. Dating sites have been around a very long time so there are plenty of studies that prove most couples met on a dating site and they stay together for longer too. Before you fall into the trap of following the social media crowd check a few out. The dating stats speak for the success of dating sites; you just have to make yours stand out.