What is low-code development? Low code basics

Low code development is a modernized software development method which helps in deploying applications. The platform is faster and uses minimal or no hand-coding. It uses visual display for its graphical interface when developing applications. The software has prebuilt features that make it easy for developers to create and design new applications. This takes a shorter time frame than traditional systems. Non-technicians and ordinary developers are in a better position to use the low code platform for any business use. Low code is a cluster of tools that use visual drag and drop interface. The user has an idea of what they are creating before it starts.

Every development application should be in line with business demands. Business applications are meant to take a short time to solve user’s needs. However, in the past traditional development took longer to accomplish. A fact that business users dreaded and got tired. This brought the thought of fast and effective platforms such as low code development. This has been the key engine for organizations. Reducing the need for IT experts and improving business agility. The flexible platform can be transformed and works with the modern world today. In actual sense, application development looks like a funnel. Where business users are at the top and developers at the bottom. The changing business world requires the fast development of applications. Meaning the developers have to be fast to produce and satisfy the demands. This where low code comes in. working fast, saving time and resources. However, that means less work for developers since the platform has it all. This doesn’t eliminate coders and developers as they can work with fewer hassles.

Figure 1

What is the basis for low code development?

The low code development has more details attached. Details that can’t be exhausted in one text. It is broad and contains different edges to approach according to the organizations. However, we have several basics to consider.

How does it help business/you?

Question why is low code development growing? Simple laymen’s answer is to beat time and work faster. This is true business users don’t like waiting longer and time is always of the essence. The basics help in analyzing the use of the platform.

Efficiency

The software helps in improving business agility. The users can get fast services while the developers don’t have to spend eternity on an application.

Business growth

The business has improved and focused on other areas of growth. They are investing in improving and services.

Control

Business users can control their platforms. They don’t have to rely on an IT skilled workforce. The software is easy to use and effective. Business spending less on the development process.

Who uses the platform?

This applies to anyone in the organization. They don’t have to be a genius to develop an application. However, business analysts can create business applications fast using the software. End-users and IT experts also have the opportunity to develop new and change applications.

What are the types of applications can one create?

The platform is brad and one can make data lookups, mobile applications, and all systems. Note non-technicians can use the platform but they might find it difficult too. Critical systems might prove a challenge to the non-skill technician. This means we still need coders and developers to do the crucial job. The software needs security no loopholes and should efficient. The platform can create a different application but have to be in line with the company’s needs.

Things to watch for

This doesn’t mean there any risks and loopholes. However, one can watch for trouble before it approaches. The security of the application should be a priority. Any organization should check how secure the platform is not to have hackers on their necks.