WHAT IS THE ULTIMATE PATH TO BECOME A CFO

A chief financial officer (CFO) plays an instrumental role in aiding organizations and corporations to navigate through financial challenges. Contrary to popular belief, CFO’s are not just limited to the financial sphere of the corporate realm. In fact, in recent years, their responsibilities and requirements have aggrandized.

The qualifications and experience of CFOs have increased over time. Aside from managing the financial health of an organization, they are also actively involved in aiding corporations to make strategic decisions and manage operational affairs. CFOs play a significant role in compliance and control procedures, governance responsibilities, maintaining an ethical business environment, and more.

If being a CFO of a renowned corporation is the ultimate destination on your professional bucket list, continue reading. This article offers valuable information to help you trace the ultimate academic and experiential journey to become a CFO.

Here is everything you need to know:

Responsibilities of a CFO

Before we dwell on the academic and experience requirements of being a CFO, it is crucial to understand this designation. A CFO is an organizational leader and an executive member of a corporation. He/she is required to steer an organization through financial and managerial challenges as an integrator and an effective leader.

While their focal attention lies in the financial and accounting sphere, CFOs are also active in operational and management matters. CFOs enhance the core senior management team of an organization with professional qualities and business ethics. They undertake research and analysis to facilitate the chief executive officer and board of directors. Their input on financial and operational matters is instrumental in making decisions that benefit a company or organization.

If you seek to understand how to become CFO, you must work on enhancing your financial and technical skills.

• The Ultimate Path to become a CFO

1. Pursue a bachelor’s degree

Your academic journey begins with earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting. This marks the first step towards becoming a CFO. Research reveals that a dense financial background and skillset plays an instrumental role in earning a CFO designation. The majority of CFOs and large and medium scale organizations had a BS in either accounting or finance.

In general, an accounting degree is mostly preferred because it allows students to cultivate a lucrative skillset. In the future, the students can build upon this expertise to gain experience or pursue higher education.

2. Earn a master’s degree

Many students are eager to join the workforce after getting their bachelor’s degree. While gaining experience is instrumental in fulfilling your professional bucket list of milestones. It is also essential to build your qualifications and cultivate a formidable skill set and expertise. Online learning offers excellent flexibility and advantages to those who want to work and study simultaneously.

If you are aiming to become a CFO at a reputable organization, you cannot stop your education at a bachelor’s degree. You must pursue a master’s degree in accounting or finance. Online degree programs are much more accessible and flexible, and you can continue working to build up your experience.

A Master’s in Accounting is the ultimate path to steer you towards a leadership position in senior management. It will also help you develop unique expertise to qualify for a CPA exam. Being a top executive requires you to be well-versed in modern accounting strategies, innovative software, and expansion-related challenges.

3. Build up your Experience

To move up towards the position of a CFO, you need to build up your job experience. It is crucial to pursue relevant job titles in the finance and accounting realm. Your focus must be working within an accounting department and focusing on the financial aspects of a corporation. You can also pursue internships or jobs in governmental, financial, and treasury organizations.

Your experience must be focused on the accounting realm, funding, strategizing, and navigating financial challenges. If you are aiming for the CFO designation, be prepared to expand your skillset and job responsibilities. Today, corporations require CFOs to manage other departments as well, such as HR or IT. You must acquire expertise in cloud computing, accounting software, cybersecurity, and big data analysis, amongst others.

4. Pursue other Certifications

Once that your master’s degree completes and you build a formidable experience, it is time to focus on acquiring additional certifications. These certifications will make your resume more marketable and increase your worth in a group of applicants. You need to obtain several certifications and licenses to brand yourself as an expert in your field.

A certified public accountant is one of the oldest and most popular designations in the corporate realm. It will also help you work your way towards being a CFO. A certified public accountant is a licensed accountant by a state government. These are experienced and respected professionals who are consulted by organizations on financial matters and challenges.

A chartered alternative investment analyst (CAIA) is another lucrative career path. This certification will help you establish yourself as a knowledgeable and innovative financial expert. You can advise organizations and investors on savvy financial strategies for wealth generation and crisis management.

A certified fraud examiner (CFE) certification will make you a member of the National Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). It is a lucrative and sought-after credential that will make you an ideal candidate for internationally operating organizations.

A certified financial analyst offers a lucrative certification and equips you with savvy management skills. You can assist firms and investors on investment techniques, financial analysis, asset management, and portfolio assessment, amongst others. It will also guide one towards the right path to becoming a CFO with specialized expertise.

A financial risk manager is another promising certification to build a unique skill set in financial analysis. It will equip with specialized expertise in financial markets, risk models, asset valuations, and more.

Conclusion

The road to becoming a CFO may seem demanding and extensive, as with any life goal or professional path. But the key is to remain focused, streamline your priorities and minimize your milestones. Think big but breakdown your goals and landmarks to stay more focused on your ultimate career path if you are truly passionate about becoming a CFO or an executive leader in the financial realm.

You will find the courage and dedication to work towards each milestone. It is wise to focus on acquiring marketable skills and certifications along the way. Modern-day firms are more interested in acquiring talented professionals who can innovate and evolve with technological advancements. You need to focus on diversifying your academic skillset and cultivating a dynamic experience in the market.