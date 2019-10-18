WHAT STUDENTS CAN LEARN FROM CO-WORKING SPACES

Aside from classroom learning and reading in the library or your bedroom, what other learning places can you think about? Have you thought of co-working spaces? Unknown to many college students, these spaces offer more than a mere place devoid of distractions. It is now the future classrooms.

Tech advancement is implemented in schools through the introduction of various learning gadgets in classroom learning. Nowadays, there is nothing that cannot be a subject of evolution. Even the way students do research and study for exams has been modernised to suit more complex needs. For instance, any student writing a dissertation paper is not without help, unlike decades ago, when help outside was limited. In our time, you can find professional writers on the Internet and pay for research papers done by them for you. So you can focus on other things. Writing services now leverage on technology to expand their horizon as they seek to help student with more school tasks using their service.

When it comes to education, evolution has not gotten to its peak yet. The ever-growing trend of co-working space shows that the birth of a classic classroom is unstoppable. Those who work in such spaces have discovered a tremendous increase in their productivity level as opposed to workers in communal offices. Can coworking spaces improve student learning? If so, to what extent? This article will explore the many ways co-work areas can contribute to student learning.

For building social interactions

With shared office space, students get the kind of social interactions they cannot access in traditional classrooms. This is mainly seen in the case of e-learning, whose impact can hardly be felt if done in isolation. Researching such a course becomes less appealing. When you learn within the confines of a shared space, you can easily talk to the student in the next desk, share ideas, and build a friendship. You can also seek advice when writing a paper. You can ask a question or ask for tips for writing essays. Even if you find fewer students in an ideal space, the best part is that you will always find those who will be ready to share their time and knowledge with you.

A new approach to studying

The co-working style of studying is more beneficial not just to students studying online, but to those learning through the traditional classroom systems. How is this possible? If teachers could develop more custom ways of learning than teaching from the syllabus and examining student based on what was taught in the textbooks. This gives less room for creativity and intuitive learning. Schools can break the traditional student/teacher barrier by encouraging students to form teams for essays, study groups, and explore other learning options beyond the four walls of the classroom. With this, the benefits of this kind of approach to learning will be seen clearly.

Networking

One of the many things you can learn from a shared workspace is the ability to network without boundaries. There is power in networking, and many students have realized it’s a vital step to preparing for the world that waits for them after graduation. In a typical shared space, you will find great minds, scholars who came to seek more knowledge and those who came to share their expertise willingly. More so, such areas have active help centres to assist workers and students with their needs. You can get help with your papers and find people to share your interests with and learn. Gradually, you can build a network of people with like minds.

Finding great business minds

Shared office spaces are now the ideal place to find entrepreneurs in all niches without a sweat. If you are looking for ways to build your portfolio, learn some skills, and connect with clients, you can get all the inspiration you need in a shared workplace. You can benefit from the professional atmosphere in such an environment. And you will be surrounded by professionals and business minds who take their work seriously. One thing is sure, and you won’t be sitting next to a fun-seeking youth who want to have some fun on Facebook.

An excellent option for student startups

Students who start their businesses or render a service online while in school can learn how to operate a modern business office efficiently from such a setting. With such spaces, you can set up your business office and interact with clients quickly — no need to commit yourself to rent an office and incurring additional costs. You can set your work hours and schedule meetings with potential clients on the go.

Learn from hosted events

Many co-working spaces organise events and seminars for students to learn valuable skills in entrepreneurship and business. Attending such events will help you learn useful skills in the business world. You will also gain valuable knowledge that will be useful if you are considering a startup while in school.

Co-working space is the new “future.”

The traditional office setting is gradually fading out as more businesses embrace the co-working environment. As a result, many students studying in various institutions may find themselves in such an environment int the future. Would you like to force yourself into the collaborative arrangement at that time? It might costs you more then. The best time to blend into the system is now.

The idea of a shared workspace is taking the entire world by storm. Students that fail to jump on the train now may be at the losing end when they graduate from school and eventually start working.