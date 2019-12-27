If your car experiences damage deemed more costly to repair than it is worth, your insurance company will declare the vehicle a total loss. What happens afterwards can be the difference between you saving a lot of money or spending a lot of it. With that thought in mind, here’s what you need to know about what to do if your car is totaled.

Total Loss Defined

Insurers always look for the least costly way possible to settle your claim. As we mentioned above, a car is considered a total loss when the cost to repair it exceeds its fair retail value. However, this determination can vary from state to state, as some have lower thresholds. Alabama law, for example, requires insurers to use 75 percent of the value of the car as the determining factor.

Other elements feeding into the declaration include the age of the car, its condition just before the accident and the amount of mileage the vehicle had accrued. Also taken into consideration is the resale value of the vehicle as determined by the average selling price of similar cars in your area. If all of these factors line up and the vehicle is declared a total loss, your insurance company will pay you what it considers to be the fair market value of the automobile.

Run Your Own Numbers

While your first thought might be “Cool, I can get a new car!” the situation could be more complicated than it appears at first glance. For example, if you owe more on the car than the insurance company decides it’s worth, the finance company is going to be looking to you to pay the difference after you get the settlement check. This means you might not have the cash to get another car — even if you’re considering leasing vs. buying a car.

With this in mind, it’s a good idea to get your own estimate for the repairs, as well as run your own valuation of your car. This way, you can be sure the settlement you’re offered is a fair one.

While we’re on this subject, it also illustrates the value of carrying gap insurance when you lease or when your loan term might leave you owing more than the car is worth. (A loan term over four years or a down payment less than 20 percent can put you in this position.) Gap insurance will make up the difference between the insurance payout and the outstanding loan amount.

Decide Whether to Accept the Settlement

It is sometimes possible to keep the car and have it repaired, though it will usually have to be registered with a salvage title afterwards. Still, you can opt to accept a partial settlement and repair the car yourself — or donate it to charity and take a tax write off.

Your primary consideration should always be what will put (or keep) the most money in your pocket. If the car is totaled without gap insurance and you still owe money on it, the partial settlement might be a better play. You can use that cash to try to get the car repaired at a better price.

Remember, Insurance Companies are All About the Benjamins

Always remember and never forget: Flo, that clever little gecko and the handsome guy touting those “good hands” are fronting for financial institutions. Their job is to project an image — one often at odds with the financial realities an insurance company’s claims adjuster will snap into focus for you — which is insurance companies exist to make money. Sure, they help you through difficult situations, but it’s always with an eye on their bottom line first and foremost; not yours.

If you only take one thing away from this article about what to do when your car is totaled, it should be this: You are your only advocate. Do your homework to determine what you’re owed — and don’t hesitate to seek professional help if what you know you’re entitled to get isn’t forthcoming.