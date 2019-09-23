What To Know About Hiring a Private Investigator

The idea of hiring a private investigator is one you may have considered, but you might have been unsure of the appropriate situation to do so, or perhaps the limitations on the scope of work a private investigator can conduct.

A private investigator’s work is different from what you might see on television or in movies.

There are certain specific reasons the work of a private investigator could be beneficial to you, and also both pros and cons of to be aware of.

What Are the Most Common Reasons People Hire Private Investigators?

There are both business and personal reasons that might lead someone to hire a private investigator.

Some of the more common instances that can lead to hiring an investigator include:

Family Law: One of the most frequent reasons private investigators are hired is to help with issues related to family law. This can include situations often related to divorce, such as infidelity as well as issues related to child custody.

Background Checks: Another area where private investigators are often hired is to help with background checks. This can include background checks for anyone, including a potential new or current employee.

Investment Verification: There are many business-related reasons to hire a private investigator that people think of less frequently than issues related to family law, and one of those is to verify investments. If you’re considering a substantial investment, a private investigator can help you by checking into the claims made with regard to the investment opportunity.

Workers’ Compensation: If someone is injured on the job and it seems suspicious to the employer, or they want to verify what’s being claimed, they may hire a private investigator to help them.

Security Consulting: For businesses or even individuals who require specialized security, they might consult with a private investigator to help them determine best practices.

Fraud or Embezzlement: Businesses often lose substantial amounts of money every year due to embezzlement and fraud from employees. A private investigator can help determine who may have committed a crime in a company and also how it was done.

When we think about private investigators, we most often think about hiring them for personal needs, but businesses benefit from their services very frequently as well.

What Are the Limitations of a Private Investigator?

While there are plenty of things a private investigator can do, there are limitations to their work. In many cases, people don’t understand these limitations and expect that a PI can do more than they are legally allowed to.

Some examples of limitations include:

A private investigator can’t work if they don’t have the proper licensing in the state where they are. States like California, as an example, have very stringent licensing requirements for investigators. They have to complete thousands of hours of paid investigative work under a licensed private investigator and also pass an exam.

A private investigator can’t impersonate a law enforcement official or do anything that might mislead someone into thinking they are law enforcement.

A private investigator has to follow the laws as far as how they get information. They can’t do things that are illegal to obtain surveillance or information like trespassing or bribing anyone. The trespassing issue can be a big one because sometimes people who hire private investigators will incorrectly believe these professionals can go into a property through illegal means which isn’t the case. They also can’t wiretap a phone without consent. Different state laws will determine more about what an investigator can and can’t do—for example, there may be varying state laws as far as recording conversations. In some states at least one person has to be aware they’re being recorded. In other states, both people have to know, but a private investigator can listen to things occurring in public that’s loud enough to hear naturally.

Ultimately, when hiring a private investigator, you’re doing it because they can do things you can’t—for example, a unique search tactic for certain information or dedicating large amounts of time to surveillance. They may be able to record things legally, whereas if you were to try and handle it yourself it might be outside the realm of what’s legal.

A private investigator, when licensed and experienced, has the unique ability to approach things lawfully but also to help you get the information you need. They can also save you time and help keep you safe by helping you avoid certain situations you might otherwise try to do on your own.