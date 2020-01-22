What We Can Learn from Three Successful International Business Collaborations

The idea of businesses working together with a common goal in mind can be a huge challenge. However, these examples show us that it can be done, even on highly complex, international collaborations.

The Plant PET Technology Collaborative to Help the Planet

Source: Unsplash

With an emphasis on helping the planet, Coca-Cola, Ford, Heinz, Procter and Gamble, and Nike all came together to form the PTC project. These companies are all very different from each other but one thing they have in common is the need to produce low-cost, effective packaging.

They announced in 2012 that they would be working to speed up the move towards plastic that is 100% plant-based. This project was inspired by Coca-Cola producing the PlantBottle, showing that it is possible to find a natural solution to the plastic waste problem that the Earth is suffering from right now.

The good news is that they have managed to develop bottles made entirely from plants, as they had hoped to do. They say that their prototypes are still being enhanced before they are launched into the mainstream.

Perhaps the key point here is that companies can produce better results working together than if each had tried to find a solution alone. When they aren’t direct competitors, they are also able to freely share sensitive information with one another.

The Burj Khalifa Collaboration

Source: Pxhere

This iconic skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates was built in the period between 2004 and 2010. At 2,717 feet (828 meters) high, it is the tallest building in the world. Naturally, constructing such a mighty structure was a massive undertaking.

Some 30 onsite companies from around the world were involved in the various projects that made it up. It is confirmed by Bayut that the overall cost of building the Burj Khalifa was $1.5 billion. This full amount was paid off by the time it was just one year old.

Among the international companies that worked on it were the architects at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, as well as WET Enterprises, who designed the spectacular fountain system. Other notable collaborators were Hyder Consulting and NORR Group Consultants International Ltd.

This team of experts from around the planet overcame technical issues, as well as the language barrier and cultural differences to create a modern masterpiece. From this example, we can see that people will come together to overcome major obstacles if they are working on something that truly inspires them.

H&M Teams Up with Renowned Designers

The worlds of affordable, everyday clothing and high fashion aren’t known for coming together too often. However, the Swedish multinational H&M leads the way with a number of fascinating collaborations.

They have teamed up with the likes of Versace and Jimmy Choo to make designer items accessible to more people. This is a great success, with many of their special campaigns selling out in very little time.

Part of their secret is in producing a limited amount of stock. However, they also work with the designers to get the product just right. They know their market so well that they found the perfect balance between designer exclusivity and affordability.

It can be a mistake to bring together two different brands like this if there is no common ground. These collaborations found said common ground and made sure that they appealed to a wide group of consumers. To get it right, it is important to understand how each of the businesses fit together and what benefits they will all get from the end results.