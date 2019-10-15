What Will Change For Business IT Support in 2020?

In a recent report by SMB Group, researchers found that only 27% of small businesses don’t have information technology (IT) support. When it comes to helping your business succeed, having the right tech support in place is essential. Whether you work with a local IT contractor or with a national firm, there are now more elements than ever before that are linked to technology. Each year, however, the field of IT support evolves quicker than most business owners can keep up with. As 2020 approaches, there are several industry changes on the horizon that are worth noting.

Switch to 5G

Select cities have already experienced the switch to 5G technology earlier on in 2019. In 2020, this shift will occur nationwide. Experts from Taylored Systems say that the communications industry will change forever with the introduction of 5G networks. Additionally, Digital Trends online news quoted the CEO of Verizon, Hans Vestberg, as saying that this technology “has the potential to be one of the most transformative technologies that we’ve seen in a long time.”

Some of the core features of 5G include instant communication, and data speeds that are quicker than most people can comprehend. In short, the technology is set to change how companies do business. More transactions, communication, and information will be able to be shared on a daily basis. In order to keep up with these new demands, businesses will need IT experts who have taken a proactive approach to keeping up with the latest 5G has to offer.

Expansion of headless commerce

As a relatively new term to most, headless commerce is a technology that is known primarily in the IT and marketing fields. For those who are brand new to the concept, headless commerce systems eliminate the barriers and constraints of traditional eCommerce. Rather than sending customers to a standard online storefront, developments in this area are allowing people to buy items on social media, in ads, and through other channels. There are endless customization options with headless commerce, which gives customers a quicker and easier shopping experience.

In 2020, it will be more important than ever before to move toward this kind of tech (and tech support) for your customers. One of the primary reasons this is true is that 72% of all eCommerce purchases now occur on mobile devices (source: Statista). Additionally, more and more customers are expecting quick and easy purchasing options. Keeping your IT support team on top of this tech will be crucial in gaining a competitive edge over your competitors.

Increased IT support offerings and service competition

CNBC reports that there are now 57 million individuals working as freelancers in the United States. Morgan Stanley reported in 2018 that “by 2027, freelance workers may represent more than 50% of the U.S. working population.” In the U.S., and globally, the competition among freelance IT professionals is rising steadily. As a result, service offerings and pricing should be better than ever before in the new year. This means that small and medium sized businesses will be able to find IT support packages that better fit their needs and budgets. Instead of having to stick with large corporate service offerings, business owners will now be able to customize the types of IT support that they receive on a yearly, monthly, or even weekly basis.

In addition to these changes, there are sure to be many more developments in the area of IT support for businesses. To stay ahead of the competition, it is best to consult with trusted industry professionals to keep systems updated, and to begin adopting the latest technology within your organization.