What’s the Key to a Successful Job Interview?

Express Experts Emphasize Non-Verbal Communication, Personality Survey Finds 21% of Employers Look for Candidates who “Actively Listen and Ask Questions”

The job interview begins the moment a candidate walks in the door, long before the first question is asked.

“Presentation matters; how you look, being prepared and organized for the interview will only help sell you to the interviewer. Always do research on the company you are applying to in order to show interest,” said Connie Druliner, Owner of the Bend and Redmond Express Employment Professional offices.

In a recent survey, Express asked business leaders and decision makers, “What most improves a candidate’s chances during the job interview?”

Twenty-one percent said actively listening and asking relevant questions, while 18 percent said skills, experience and work history.

Fifteen percent said an “engaging personality” and “enthusiasm” makes the most difference, and 10 percent similarly said “cultural fit.” Excellent verbal communication skills were key for 9 percent, and another 9 percent said they look for eye contact and “positive body language.”

Full results are below.

“When it comes to nailing the interview, it’s not just what you say, it’s how you say it,” said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express. “Attitude and interpersonal skills go a long way. Being mindful of that can dramatically improve your chances. After all, your interviewer isn’t looking for someone who can ace an exam; he or she wants to know whether you’re coworker material and someone who will make the company a better place.”

The survey of 2,169 business leaders and decision makers was conducted through the Express Refresh Leadership blog.

