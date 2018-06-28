What’s New in Downtown Bend

We’ve had a lot of changes and new faces to the DBBA board and staff. For one, Michaela Beechem has joined Mindy Aisling (Executive Director) and Marc Stevens (Operations Manager) as the Public Relations representative for the DBBA. You might notice the name from NewsChannel 21 where she was a reporter and weather woman.

On June 21st, the DBBA, City of Bend, and Bend Police hosted a meeting to discuss summer security/policing in Downtown Bend. There was a mix of mostly business owners and residents at the meeting who expressed their concerns and shared stories of trespassers, shoplifters and other downtown safety issues. Bend Police is stepping up their presence in Downtown Bend. Sgt. Mike Landolt is leading the team and there will be up to five officers (including himself) providing education, engineering, and enforcement in the downtown area plus doing daily patrols and special projects. One of the handouts is a list of offenses in which they can exclude someone from the downtown area for 90 days, with a 6 day waiting period after the notice is issued for someone to file a dispute.

New Businesses:

Worthy Brewing Taps & Tacos – 806 NW Brooks St.

Upcoming Events:

June 29: Ride Bend Launch

July 4: Pet Parade

July 6: First Friday Art Walk

July 7: Kindness Bend

July 11: Deep Cleaning Starts

July 13-15: SummerFest

July 26-29: Sidewalk Sale

Looking forward to August, we have a Merchant Mixer! It will be at the At Liberty theater. It will be a chance to get to know your fellow business and building owners, and for us to build a stronger Downtown Bend community.

We have an awesome opportunity to highlight Bend. Our city will be the spotlight for the 1859 Oregon’s Magazine. Their writers will be in Bend for 72 hours where they will immerse themselves in our lifestyle and write about it in the September/ October issue.

Downtown Bend Beautification

We want to send out appreciation and recognition for some of our downtown businesses’ who are taking storefront presentation to the next level. Many of our Downtown businesses are doing a great job. Just to name a few… L&K Barber, Wildflower, Sidelines, Lark, Lone Crow, ICE & Clementine and Romantique. We want to remind everyone, while the DBBA cleans sidewalks, waters flower baskets and installs banners, we still need your help! Please check the windows and entryways to your businesses and make sure they’re clean and decorated so that together we can create the cleanest, quaintest Downtown district in the Pacific NW.

If you have any questions or requests, please feel free to reach out at 541-788-3628 or downtownbend@gmail.com. You can also visit www.downtownbend.org, for more information.