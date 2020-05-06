When should Civilians Wear Body Armor?

While an obvious answer to this question would be ‘all the time’, there are some jobs, regions, and situations where it is essential for civilians to wear body armor. Any work connected with security, or that brings you in dangerous situations must include you wearing at least a vest.

Also, there are cleaning and technical jobs that include a lot of tasks with chemicals and explosives. Here, protecting your neck, shoulders, arteries, as well as your head and torso is always a good idea. Unlike bullets, shrapnel can come from any angle, making them less predictable and more dangerous.

There are some situations where you want to wear body armor at all times are:

Any type of security job

Transport of valuable goods

Evictions and court-ordered sales

Paramedics and first responder jobs

On top of these, there are some that might not sound like they will put you in immediate danger from handguns, such as forest or park security. Even here it is always better to have armor and not needed than to lack one when there is trouble.

Legal Restrictions

Within the borders of the United States of America, it is completely legal for people to buy, own, and wear body armor. But, this right is not without restrictions.

Being convicted of a violent crime, either against persons or property, will restrict your right to buy body armor. If you have a job that needs body armor, such as security or transport, you will need written permission by your employer, stating that they will be responsible that you won’t misuse it.

In most states, it is best not to test the harshness of this rule and try any type of crime with body armor on, especially as a convicted felon, as just wearing armor will bring a whole different charge. This might invoke the three-strikes rule and ruin your life over a foolish mistake.

Also, when you have the permission slip, carry it with you at all times. Ideally, it can be stashed in the pocket of the vest itself.

Job Responsibilities

There might be some jobs that frown upon their employees wearing bulletproof vests in the open. They might feel that this insinuates that the location is not secure and lowers sales, and this is their prerogative.

But, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be protected. By wearing covert armored clothing from UARM you can abide by company policy and still have your vest on. Something like the APV™ Armored Puffer Vest can still have NIJ Level IIIa protection and looks exactly the same as a good vest someone would wear in a liquor store or gas station. We mention these as employees of such establishments are often under most risk from attack.

As a civilian, there is always an option to stay protected, and in these trying times you will want something to wear anywhere you go, without causing too much fuss, but still staying protected.